UFC fighter rankings: Cory Sandhagen creeps back up bantamweight ladder

UFC San Antonio didn’t exactly light the rankings on fire. Far from it. As usual with these Fight Night events, it was essentially a one-fight card without much else of relevance taking place.

There was a lot of interest in Cory Sandhagen vs. Marlon Vera though, with the winner sitting in a very good spot for a title shot. Unfortunately for fans, Vera didn’t really show up. Sandhagen dominated him over five rounds, and it was only a split decision due to one of the worst scorecards in UFC history (and that’s saying something). Sandhagen is back in the title shot mix with the W.

In other news, Maycee Barber couldn’t stop a takedown to save her life but she did enough on the feet to beat Andrea Lee, which moved her up at women’s 125.

Anything else? Nada.

Here’s a look at the changes this week.

Men’s P4P - No changes.

Heavyweight - No changes.

Light Heavyweight - No changes.

Middleweight - No changes.

Welterweight - No changes.

Lightweight - No changes.

Featherweight - No changes.

Bantamweight - Sandhagen is up two to three. Vera drops two to five. Pretty simple.

Flyweight - No changes.

Women’s P4P - No changes.

Women’s Bantamweight - No changes.

Women’s Flyweight - Barber is the biggest riser of the week, up three spots to ten. Viviane Araujo drops one to 11, KGB is down one to 12, and Casey O’Neill falls one to 13.

Women’s Strawweight - Tabatha Ricci is up one to 14, bumping Luana Pinheiro to 15.