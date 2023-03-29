The Return of ‘The MMA Bunker’ Podcast | Bloody Elbow Podcast Substack

Welcome to the glorious return of ‘THE MMA BUNKER’ Podcast with ‘Kid’ Nate Wilcox! Bloody Elbow presents our first Paid Substack Subscriber Only BONUS CONTENT podcast.

Pull down the blinds, encrypt those communications, Bloody Elbow’s fearless leader, ‘Kid’ Nate Wilcox returns to Active Duty. He is on lockdown back in his bunker after being MIA from the podcast network for years.

The MMA Bunker was closed at the request of SB Nation management, when Nate’s commentary made things “too hot” for a certain access journalist. That’s no longer our problem and Nate’s MMA commentary is coming back!

‘Kid’ Nate has turned up his mic, and is ready to come at you with his best dissociative rantings about the UFC, the state of the business, incriminating rumors and the latest saucy headlines in MMA. Be sure to pledge your support with a paid subscription so you can follow along with the ‘Kid’ for a deep-dive into hot-button MMA topics.

EPISODE 01

Get to know ‘Kid’ Nate, the Blogger on a Mission

The Future of the New Bloody Elbow & our newfound “Freedom of Speech”: Honest opinions blended with in-depth research

Fights to make throughout combat sports, or fights that should have been made

‘BloodyElbow.com 1.6’ launch plans & web presence as an independent entity

Plans for the ‘Ultimate Fan-Community Platform’, free from extreme censorship

Nate offers his perspective on the state of MMA and its future globally

Nate’s vision for MMA Utopia; how he would “run the circus”

‘The MMA Bunker’ is going to be a monthly affair as part of The New Bloody Elbow. Not only will Nate be broadcasting from the Bunker when the moon is low and bright to his back, he will also have the ‘Tête-à-Tête Features’ coming your way (when Nate lets some infamous guests from the MMA Media community hunker down to reconnoiter over the MMA scene in the Bunker – joining in to offer some special ops expertise and insights to his rants).

