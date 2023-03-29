After Big Brother controversy, UFC vet ‘Shoeface’ is ‘pretty sure’ he’ll fight before end of 2023

Antonio Carlos Junior hopes to resume his fighting career soon. Having been expelled from reality show Big Brother Brazil on sexual harassment accusations, the Brazilian now intends to get back in the cage before the year is over.

Though he is currently recovering from ACL surgery, which sidelined him from the Professional Fighters League 2022 heavyweight tournament, ‘Shoeface’ has high hopes. In an Instagram video, (shared by Ag Fight) Junior tried to be realistic with his expectations, but still believes a fight in the end of the year is possible.

“I’m pretty sure I’ll fight this year, unless something goes wrong. My wish is to fight this year, probably in the end of the year. I haven’t got anything scheduled, of course, I’m still taking care of my knee, getting back to work. It’s been a sad return to training. But I still hope I can fight, I guess around halfway through the second semester.”

Currently on a four-fight winning streak, Junior (15-5-2 NC) defeated Bruce Souto, Delan Monte, Marthin Hamlet and Emiliano Sordi in his most recent outings. The 33-year-old hasn’t lost a fight ever since his UFC release, when he dropped a unanimous decision to Brad Tavares in January 2021.