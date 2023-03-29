 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Video: Chuck Liddell helps Alex Pereira ahead of Israel Adesanya rematch at UFC 287

Middleweight champion Alex Pereira has been getting special help for his rematch against Israel Adesanya.

By Lucas Rezende
/ new
Alex Pereira is set to rematch Israel Adesanya at UFC 287.
Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports

Less than two weeks away from his rematch against Israel Adesanya, Alex Pereira is getting help from a UFC legend in his training camp. While making the final preparations for his first title defense, ‘Poatan’ shared a video on his official Instagram account where former light heavyweight champion Chuck Liddell is seen on the mat alongside Pereira and Glover Teixeira.

Though the video was shared with no sound, it can be seen that Teixeira is helping Alex with some grappling pointers while Liddell walks around the athletes, watching the action closely.

In his last outing, Pereira (7-1) became the UFC middleweight champion by TKO’ing Adesanya in the fifth round of their fight, in November 2022. The victory has put the 35-year-old on a four-fight win streak, with victories over Sean Strickland, Bruno Silva and Andreas Michailidis before that. In fact, Poatan’s last loss took place in October 2015, when he got submitted by Quemuel Ottoni.

Now, Pereira is expected to take on Adesanya at UFC 287’s main event, on April 8. The Miami, Florida card is scheduled to have a welterweight bout between contenders Gilbert Burns and Jorge Masvidal in the co-main event.

