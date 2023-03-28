Welcome to The Level Change Podcast, our combat sports themed variety show hosted by Stephie Haynes and Victor Rodriguez. The show features the news of the week, fight card breakdowns and analysis, a roundup of regional promotions’ cards and fights; and whatever else we decide is important enough or entertaining enough to bring to your ears.

For our paying subscribers over on Substack, we have a special treat for you today! With our latest TLC Substack Podcast you get some EXCLUSIVE BONUS CONTENT right away - stay tuned after the UFC San Antonio recap, for THE REST OF THE SHOW (accessible only to paid subscribers), featuring extra headline coverage.

EPISODE 236

Donald Cerrone inducted into UFC HOF

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2023/3/25/23656757/donald-cowboy-cerrone-inducted-into-hall-of-fame-at-ufc-san-antonio

UFC San Antonio Rewind

https://www.tapology.com/fightcenter/events/96078-ufc-fight-night

Perez reveals seizure led to fight cancellation

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2023/3/26/23657135/alex-perez-reveals-seizure-cancelation-ufc-san-antonio-mma-news

Kape says Perez has weak DNA

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2023/3/26/23657116/manel-kape-slams-coward-alex-perez-mid-event-fight-cancelation-ufc-mma-news

Sandhagen’s reasoning for Dvalishvili callout

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2023/3/26/23657177/cory-sandhagen-explains-merab-dvalishvili-callout-ufc-mma-news

UFC San Antonio was snakebitten from the start

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2023/3/24/23655495/two-fights-cancelled-hours-before-ufc-san-antonio-sandhagen-vs-vera-torres-vidal-mma-news

BONUS CONTENT

Paulo Costa might be the highest paid, non-champion Brazilian fighter in the UFC

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2023/3/25/23655488/paulo-costa-makes-more-than-a-million-dollars-per-fight-in-new-ufc-deal-claims-manager

Egregiously bad reffing

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2023/3/25/23656077/video-negligent-referee-frank-collazo-unconscious-mma-fighter-get-choked-armbarred-disturbing

Coach throws water bottle in cage to alert egregiously bad ref

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2023/3/25/23656077/video-negligent-referee-frank-collazo-unconscious-mma-fighter-get-choked-armbarred-disturbing

