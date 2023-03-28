Alexander thrilled about showing ‘who I am’ in UFC San Antonio win, after quick debut loss

Featherweight Lucas Alexander did not have the UFC debut of which he dreamed. However, the Brazilian believes he was able to show his true colors in the his second outing at UFC San Antonio.

In an interview with Ag Fight, Alexander was excited to say how hard he worked for the win and how happy he was to finally get it. Although Lucas emphasized how difficult the training camp was, the Brazilian was happy with the outcome once he had his hand raised in the Octagon.

“It was amazing. I worked so hard to get here. I can’t believe I got my first UFC win while coming off such a quick loss. I had time to show who I am. I’m so happy I can’t even put it in words. For eight weeks, my coach put me through hell. He tried to take my soul. We trained wrestling, cardio, everything to bring out the best in me. I’m definitely happy with my performance. I have to watch the fight, because I know we did some things wrong. We always do, though, but I’m really happy with the win.”

Prior to his unanimous decision win over Steven Peterson at UFC San Antonio, the 27-year-old suffered quick submission defeat in his UFC debut. Back in October 2022, Alexander tapped to a rear-naked choke just two minutes into his fight against fellow Brazilian Joanderson Brito.