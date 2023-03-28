Fights on Tap: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Renato Moicano among 9 UFC bouts announced

Fights on Tap is a weekly roundup of all the fights booked in the UFC, Bellator and other promotions.

No UFC? No problem! We still have fights, as Bellator and PFL are in action on Friday and Saturday. Plus, former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua returns to the ring against Jermaine Franklin. As usual, we will have coverage of these events, so stay tuned to Bloody Elbow for all your results, highlights and more.

The UFC either announced or finalized nine fights this week, and a pivotal lightweight scrap is confirmed.

Arman Tsarukyan is set for his first 2023 appearance. The fast-rising lightweight contender shares the Octagon with Renato Moicano at an upcoming Fight Night scheduled for April 29 at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

In his most recent appearance, ‘Ahalkalakets’ returned to the win column with a unanimous decision against Damir Ismagulov at UFC Vegas 66 this past December. As for Moicano, he turned in a quick performance at UFC 281, where he submitted Brad Riddell via first-round rear-naked choke in November.

UFC Vegas 71 — April 22

Mohammed Usman vs. Junior Tafa — heavyweight

UFC Vegas 72 — April 29

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Renato Moicano — lightweight ( First rep. by MMA.Meta )

) Hailey Cowan vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth — women’s bantamweight ( First rep. by Marcel Dorff of Eurosport )

UFC 288 — May 6

Joseph Holmes vs. Claudio Ribeiro — middleweight ( First rep. by Iridium Sports Agency )

UFC Fight Night — May 13

Daniel Rodriguez vs. Ian Machado Garry — welterweight ( First rep. by Carlos Contreras Legaspi of ESPN Deportes )

UFC Fight Night — June 3

UFC Fight Night — June 17

Jimmy Flick vs. Alessandro Costa — flyweight ( First rep. by Iridium Sports Agency )

Announced Bellator fights:

Bellator Paris — May 12

Chris Gonzalez vs. Tim Wilde — lightweight

Steven Hill vs. Nicoló Solli — welterweight

Fabacary Diatta vs. Aridane Romero Rodriguez — featherweight

Announced Cage Warriors fights:

Cage Warriors 152 — April 15

Andy Clamp vs. Ghassan Abdenabi — light heavyweight

Cage Warriors 153 — April 29

Decky McAleenan vs. Wasiu Adeshina — featherweight

Ryan Curtis vs. Nicolas Leblond — flyweight

Cage Warriors 154 — May 6

Michelangelo Lupoli vs. Sam Creasey — flyweight

Emanuele Zaccaria vs. Sylwester Miller — bantamweight

Announced KSW fights:

KSW 81 — April 22