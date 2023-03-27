UFC San Antonio Stats Review: Nate Landwehr earns third straight fight-night bonus

The UFC ended a run of eight consecutive weeks of fight cards on Saturday with the promotion’s first card in San Antonio, Texas, since July 2019. In the headlining bout of Saturday’s event, Cory Sandhagen put the brakes to Marlon “Chito” Vera’s charge up the featherweight rankings with a split-decision win.

Sandhagen, who entered the bout as the No. 5 fighter in the official UFC featherweight rankings, ended Vera’s run of four straight wins — and four consecutive fight-night bonus-winning performances. Vera entered the contest ranked at No. 3 in the UFC’s 145-pound division.

In the co-main event, former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm got back in the win column by sweeping her opponent, Yana Santos, on the scorecards. The victory was Holm’s first since she defeated Irene Aldana in October 2020.

Before the two headlining bouts, Nate Landwehr picked up his third straight win — and third consecutive fight-night bonus with a submission win over Austin Lingo.

Below, we take a deep dive into the stats from the event. ESPN carried UFC San Antonio in its entirety.

Total Fights: 10

Unanimous Decisions: 3

Split Decision: 4

KOs/TKOs: 1

Submissions: 2

Fights by Weight Division

Middleweight: 1

Welterweight: 1

Featherweight: 3

Bantamweight: 1

Women’s bantamweight: 1

Flyweight: 2

Women’s flyweight: 1

Total Knockdowns Landed: 4

Total Submission Attempts: 10

Total Reversals: 4

Total Significant Strikes Attempted: 2,392

Total Significant Strikes Landed: 1,023

Total Significant Head Strikes Attempted: 1,741

Total Significant Head Strikes Landed: 578

Total Significant Body Strikes Attempted: 370

Total Significant Body Strikes Landed: 219

Total Significant Leg Strikes Attempted: 281

Total Significant Leg Strikes Landed: 226

Total Significant Distance Strikes Attempted: 2,082

Total Significant Distance Strikes Landed: 827

Total Significant Clinch Strikes Attempted: 91

Total Significant Clinch Strikes Landed: 61

Total Significant Ground Strikes Attempted: 219

Total Significant Ground Strikes Landed: 135

Total Strikes Attempted: 3,050

Total Strikes Landed: 1,499

Total Takedowns Attempted: 83

Total Takedowns Landed: 26

Shortest Three-Round Fight: Daniel Pineda submits Tucker Lutz at 2:50 of Rd. 2 via guillotine choke.

Latest Finish in a Three-Round Fight: Nate Landwehr submits Austin Lingo at 4:11 of Rd. 2 via rear-naked choke.

Most Takedowns Landed: Andrea Lee with five takedowns on five attempts vs. Maycee Barber.

Most Submission Attempts: Preston Parsons with three submission attempts vs. Trevin Giles.

Most Knockdowns Landed: Daniel Lacerda with two knockdowns vs. CJ Vergara.

Most Significant Strikes Landed in a Three-Round Fight: Lucas Alexander lands 85 significant strikes on 158 attempts vs. Steven Peterson.

Stats via UFC Stats