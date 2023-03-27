 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC San Antonio Stats Review: Nate Landwehr earns third straight fight-night bonus

A deep dive into the statistics from UFC San Antonio: Vera vs. Sandhagen

By Trent Reinsmith
Nate Landwehr picked up his third straight fight-night bonus at UFC San Antonio by submitting Austin Lingo
Photo by Louis Grasse/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The UFC ended a run of eight consecutive weeks of fight cards on Saturday with the promotion’s first card in San Antonio, Texas, since July 2019. In the headlining bout of Saturday’s event, Cory Sandhagen put the brakes to Marlon “Chito” Vera’s charge up the featherweight rankings with a split-decision win.

Sandhagen, who entered the bout as the No. 5 fighter in the official UFC featherweight rankings, ended Vera’s run of four straight wins — and four consecutive fight-night bonus-winning performances. Vera entered the contest ranked at No. 3 in the UFC’s 145-pound division.

In the co-main event, former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm got back in the win column by sweeping her opponent, Yana Santos, on the scorecards. The victory was Holm’s first since she defeated Irene Aldana in October 2020.

Before the two headlining bouts, Nate Landwehr picked up his third straight win — and third consecutive fight-night bonus with a submission win over Austin Lingo.

Below, we take a deep dive into the stats from the event. ESPN carried UFC San Antonio in its entirety.

  • Total Fights: 10
  • Unanimous Decisions: 3
  • Split Decision: 4
  • KOs/TKOs: 1
  • Submissions: 2

Fights by Weight Division

  • Middleweight: 1
  • Welterweight: 1
  • Featherweight: 3
  • Bantamweight: 1
  • Women’s bantamweight: 1
  • Flyweight: 2
  • Women’s flyweight: 1
  • Total Knockdowns Landed: 4
  • Total Submission Attempts: 10
  • Total Reversals: 4
  • Total Significant Strikes Attempted: 2,392
  • Total Significant Strikes Landed: 1,023
  • Total Significant Head Strikes Attempted: 1,741
  • Total Significant Head Strikes Landed: 578
  • Total Significant Body Strikes Attempted: 370
  • Total Significant Body Strikes Landed: 219
  • Total Significant Leg Strikes Attempted: 281
  • Total Significant Leg Strikes Landed: 226
  • Total Significant Distance Strikes Attempted: 2,082
  • Total Significant Distance Strikes Landed: 827
  • Total Significant Clinch Strikes Attempted: 91
  • Total Significant Clinch Strikes Landed: 61
  • Total Significant Ground Strikes Attempted: 219
  • Total Significant Ground Strikes Landed: 135
  • Total Strikes Attempted: 3,050
  • Total Strikes Landed: 1,499
  • Total Takedowns Attempted: 83
  • Total Takedowns Landed: 26
  • Shortest Three-Round Fight: Daniel Pineda submits Tucker Lutz at 2:50 of Rd. 2 via guillotine choke.
  • Latest Finish in a Three-Round Fight: Nate Landwehr submits Austin Lingo at 4:11 of Rd. 2 via rear-naked choke.
  • Most Takedowns Landed: Andrea Lee with five takedowns on five attempts vs. Maycee Barber.
  • Most Submission Attempts: Preston Parsons with three submission attempts vs. Trevin Giles.
  • Most Knockdowns Landed: Daniel Lacerda with two knockdowns vs. CJ Vergara.
  • Most Significant Strikes Landed in a Three-Round Fight: Lucas Alexander lands 85 significant strikes on 158 attempts vs. Steven Peterson.

