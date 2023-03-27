‘Bitter little girl’ - Paddy Pimblett issues angry rematch callout from hospital bed

UFC 282’s co-headliner between Paddy Pimblett and Jared Gordon was riddled with controversy. Paddy “The Baddy” was awarded the unanimous decision win to keep his undefeated streak with the UFC intact, but many of those who saw the fight don’t agree with the result.

Gordon himself deemed it a robbery and called for a rematch. He may get what he’s asking for, as Pimblett agreed to run it back now three months later.

The 28-year-old Liverpool native uploaded a video on his YouTube channel from a hospital bed, after he had surgery on what his doctor concluded to be a “multi-ligament sprain” on his right foot. Here, he issued an angry callout to Gordon.

“(People are saying) ‘Oh, Jared Gordon did so well.’ He only done well ‘cause me ankle was f—ked. And he’s just being a bitter little girl going on every interview site. ‘Oh, I will not fight, I will not fight.’

“Well, lad, Joe Solecki beat you. You got a split decision. So shut your mouth.

“I’m gonna punch his head towards the end of the year. I am gonna run it back. I hope he beats Bobby Green, ‘cause I’ll snap his arm for him in a round. Had a boxing match with him, and I still won. ‘Cause you’re shit.”

Pimblett continued…

“I hope he watches this. You’re f—ng dogshit. At my worst, you couldn’t beat me at your best. Injured, everything going wrong. You couldn’t beat me on my worst day, and I beat you on your best. ‘Cause you’re a little bum.”

It isn’t clear when Pimblett will return to action after his surgery. As for Gordon, he fights Bobby Green on April 22nd at the APEX.