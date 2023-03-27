Welcome to Hey Not the Face!, the podcast that provides expert analysis on all aspects of combat sports finance with an intense focus on fighter pay. Hey Not the Face! will also feature updates on both antitrust suits against the UFC, in-depth comparisons of boxing pay vs. MMA pay, thorough examinations of contracts and more. The show is hosted by John Nash and airs twice monthly. No permanent schedule has been worked out, but we’ll make sure to notify everyone via our various social media platforms when new shows are released. As always, we hope you enjoy listening.

EPISODE 12

Royalties

What do fighters get paid for?

What don’t fighters get paid for?

How much do fighters get?

Sponsorship

How did we get here regarding fighter sponsors?

Outfitter policy/athlete kits - how does it work?

Sponsorships and appearance fees between fighters and sponsors arranged by the UFC. How does that work and how much does it pay?

Does the UFC take advantage of this?

Video Game Rights

What, if anything, do fighters get from the video game? And how long does the UFC gets those rights?

New IP “Work Product” Clause

What is this new clause and what does it mean for fighters?

For previous episodes, check out our playlists on any of our BE Podcast platforms.

