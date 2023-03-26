Boxing video: David Benavidez batters Caleb Plant in decision win

This weekend’s biggest-name boxing bout involved a super-middleweight title fight that saw the interim WBC champion, David Benavidez, successfully defend his title with a unanimous decision victory over Caleb Plant.

Plant had a strong start, sticking and moving while the early output from Benavidez was on the lower side. Things drastically changed by the sixth round, though. Benavidez began to bomb away, landing his jab and consistently scoring with his left hook. He didn’t score a knockdown, but there were moments in the later rounds where Caleb was holding on for dear life.

Benavidez poured it on down the stretch, continuing to bombard Plant with power punches. In the clinch, Benavidez was being aggressive with whatever free hand was available, refusing to allow Plant to just tie him up. It was a slow start for David, but man that was a strong finish!

Check out By Lukasz Fenrych’s play-by-play of the final round of David Benavidez vs. Caleb Plant:

Round 12: Let’s be clear, these rounds have been 10-9 but they have been wide. Plant comes out, again, trying to throw back, he’s certainly leaving nothing in the tank. Benavidez continues to stalk, though. A big chopping right sends Plant staggering, more balance than anything though. Benavidez still pushiing and clearly winning, but he may have felt his own pace, he’s taking it a bit easier. And Plant just absolutely empties the tank, throwing to the bell. What a fight. 10-9 Benavidez, 116-112

David Benavidez def. Caleb Plant by unanimous decision (115-113, 116-112, 117-111)