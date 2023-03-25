‘Watching Cory Sandhagen is art’ - Twitter reacts to Sandhagen’s split decision over Vera

Cory Sandhagen turned in a well-round performance against Marlon Vera at UFC San Antonio this past Saturday. After five rounds, the ‘Sandman’ got the nod by split decision. For his next fight, Sandhagen set his sights on a potential No. 1 contender against Merab Dvalishvili.

Here is how Twitter reacted to Vera vs. Sandhagen:

Chito is an animal and Sandhagen is one of my favorite snipers this is gonna be a banger #UFCSanAntonio — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) March 26, 2023

A lot of questions being answered tonight!! This division is STACKED!!! Sandhagen is a BAAAD dude! Chito is never out of the fight tho! #UFCSanAntonio — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 26, 2023

Chito is ok with losing 2 rounds because his power carries late I think he’ll pick it up in the 3rd but Cory looks great — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 26, 2023

Cory in control. Chito is so dang good - but we aren’t seeing it tonight. — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) March 26, 2023

Man Sandhagen is like an Octopus, he comes at you 8 different ways. So difficult. #UFCSanAntonio — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) March 26, 2023

Love how honest Chito’s coach is with him. #UFCSanAntonio — Ode' ⭕️sbourne (@OdeOsbourne) March 26, 2023

Chito is just not in this fight...#UFCSanAntonio — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) March 26, 2023

Win or lose watching cory sandhagen is art — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) March 26, 2023

Great job tonight by @corysandhagen I don’t know if I’ve ever seen him look this good. From start to finish and the adjustments to mix in the wrestling best performance he’s had over great fighter in Chito #UFCSanAntonio — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) March 26, 2023

Chito just wanted to fight the last 10 sec — Augusto Tanquinho (@tanquinhojj) March 26, 2023

48-47 Vera??? I love Chito as well but damn what was that judge watching smh ‍♂️ #UFCSanAntonio — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) March 26, 2023

I want to see the judge who gave chito ‍♂️ ‍♂️ ‍♂️ — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) March 26, 2023

Really love watching Vera fight, Sandhagen was just too elusive. Looking forward to seeing them both in action again, Cory vs Merab will break records in the output category. #superboringtweetbutidc — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) March 26, 2023

