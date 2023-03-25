 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Watching Cory Sandhagen is art’ - Twitter reacts to Sandhagen’s split decision over Vera

Cory Sandhagen defeated Marlon Vera by split decision at UFC San Antonio. Here is how Twitter reacted.

By Kristen King
Cory Sandhagen and Marlon Vera at UFC San Antonio.
Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Cory Sandhagen turned in a well-round performance against Marlon Vera at UFC San Antonio this past Saturday. After five rounds, the ‘Sandman’ got the nod by split decision. For his next fight, Sandhagen set his sights on a potential No. 1 contender against Merab Dvalishvili.

Here is how Twitter reacted to Vera vs. Sandhagen:

