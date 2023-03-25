Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone inducted into Hall of Fame at UFC San Antonio

Anyone, anytime, anywhere! Such a platitude is often spewed in the fight game, but there may be no better embodiment of that mantra than one Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone. The MMA legend recently called it a career in July of 2022, and tonight received a pleasant surprise while in attendance at the UFC San Antonio card.

The promotion shocked Donald by announcing his induction into the UFC Hall of Fame, to which the legend did his very best to hold back tears of joy.

Cowboy cut his teeth in the WEC, showcasing sharp Muay Thai coupled with some slick Jiu-Jitsu skills. From there he was absorbed into the UFC, and proved to be one of the most active competitors of all time under the UFC banner. He really was the first person to make it cool to accept short-notice fights.

If you browse through Cerrone’s illustrious 36-17-2 record, you will find the who’s who of MMA around 155-pounds. We’re talking Benson Henderson (thrice), Anthony Pettis (twice), Jim Miller (twice), Rafael dos Anjos, Edson Barboza, Charles Oliveira, Eddie Alvarez, Tony Ferguson, Conor McGregor, and Justin Gaethje just to name a few.

Over the course of his career, he has put together a body of work that has him in the top-3 for several UFC records. He’s top-3 in total fights with 38. He’s in the top-2 all-time for wins at 23, as well as top-2 for finishes at 16. The consummate action fighter is currently tied for first in the most post-fight bonuses category with 16.

I love that Cowboy is getting his flowers now, because he truly is someone who left a lasting mark on the sport.