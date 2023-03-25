Boxing odds: David Benavidez favored to KO Caleb Plant

Tonight’s marquee boxing bout will be a super-middleweight title fight between the interim WBC champion, David Benavidez, and a man that has only lost to Canelo, Caleb Plant. Let’s now go take a look at the betting odds for this showdown!

The oddsmakers are favoring Benavidez to successfully defend his belt against Plant. You can scoop up Benavidez at a sizable cost of -320, with a $100 gamble at those odds possibly seeing a total return of $131.25. As for Plant, he is posted up with an underdog value of +230, with a $100 at that line potentially paying out $330 altogether.

According to the betting odds, we will not be needing any judges to decide a winner here. The prop bet ‘Fight doesn’t go to decision’ owns a heavily favored line of -270, with a +200 comeback on the ‘Fight goes to decision’ option.

It is Benavidez who is forecasted to find that finish, as the exotic bet ‘Benavidez wins by TKO/KO or DQ’ is sitting with a favored tick of -145. On the other side of the coin, there’s the ‘Plant wins by TKO/KO or DQ’ selection being offered up at a gigantic underdog line of +750.

The bet-setters do give Caleb a better shot than David at pulling out a decision win. There’s ‘Plant wins by decision’ lurking at +400, while ‘Benavidez wins by decision’ is trending a bit deeper into plus territory at +500.

Check out the betting odds for David Benavidez vs. Caleb Plant, courtesy of ProBoxingOdds.com:

About the author : Eddie Mercado has covered combat sports since 2015. He covers everything from betting odds to live events and fighter interviews. He holds a 1-0 record in pro MMA and holds a purple belt in Jiu-Jitsu. ( full bio )