UFC on ESPN: Vera vs. Sandhagen live play-by-play, results, and analysis

Join us here at Bloody Elbow for live results, discussion, and play-by-play (main event) as UFC on ESPN: Vera vs. Sandhagen takes place from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX.
The main event for this fight night will take place in the bantamweight division with a possible title shot at stake, when the streaking Marlon Vera takes on Cory Sandhagen. The co-main is at women’s bantamweight, with former champ Holly Holm meeting Yuna Santos (Kunitskaya).
This will be a big ESPN show and start at what has become a normal time. The five-fight preliminary card is supposed to kick off at 4pm ET/1pm PT, but will probably be a little later than that due to some late fight cancellations. The six-fight main card will start at 7pm ET/4pm PT. The whole card will air on ESPN+ and ESPN.
Main card
Marlon Vera vs. Cory Sandhagen
Holly Holm vs. Yana Santos
Nate Landwehr vs. Austin Lingo
Andrea Lee vs. Maycee Barber
Alex Perez vs. Manel Kape
Chidi Njokuani vs. Albert Duraev
Prelims
Daniel Pineda vs. Tucker Lutz
Steven Peterson vs. Lucas Alexander
Trevin Giles vs. Preston Parsons
CJ Vergara vs. Daniel de Silva
Vinicius Salvador vs. Victor Altamirano
