UFC on ESPN: Vera vs. Sandhagen live play-by-play, results, and analysis

Join us here at Bloody Elbow for live results, discussion, and play-by-play (main event) as UFC on ESPN: Vera vs. Sandhagen takes place from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX.

The main event for this fight night will take place in the bantamweight division with a possible title shot at stake, when the streaking Marlon Vera takes on Cory Sandhagen. The co-main is at women’s bantamweight, with former champ Holly Holm meeting Yuna Santos (Kunitskaya).

This will be a big ESPN show and start at what has become a normal time. The five-fight preliminary card is supposed to kick off at 4pm ET/1pm PT, but will probably be a little later than that due to some late fight cancellations. The six-fight main card will start at 7pm ET/4pm PT. The whole card will air on ESPN+ and ESPN.

Main card

Marlon Vera vs. Cory Sandhagen

Holly Holm vs. Yana Santos

Nate Landwehr vs. Austin Lingo

Andrea Lee vs. Maycee Barber

Alex Perez vs. Manel Kape

Chidi Njokuani vs. Albert Duraev

Prelims

Daniel Pineda vs. Tucker Lutz

Steven Peterson vs. Lucas Alexander

Trevin Giles vs. Preston Parsons

CJ Vergara vs. Daniel de Silva

Vinicius Salvador vs. Victor Altamirano