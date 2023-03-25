UFC San Antonio: Vera vs. Sandhagen - Main card live results and highlights

Stay up to date with what’s happening today at UFC San Antonio, which is going down from the AT&T Center in the great state of Texas.

This post will cover the main card, starting with Chidi Njokuani vs. Albert Duraev, and ending with Marlon Vera vs. Cory Sandhagen.

In the main event, the UFC’s #3 ranked bantamweight, Marlon Vera, will collide with the #5 ranked, Cory Sandhagen. Vera is hoping to extend his winning streak to five straight, while Sandhagen is hunting for a back-to-back win.

This should be a lot of fun! Both men love to stand and trade, and both men are the owners of some of the most sinister finishes you will ever see. Sandhagen is definitely much more of a volume guy, while Chito has been known to sit back more and wait for his opportunities. I’m definitely expecting a standup up war here, but if the match does happen to hit the deck, then I can see Vera being the reason.

In the UFC San Antonio co-main event, the UFC’s former women’s bantamweight champion, Holly Holm, will tangle with the promotion’s #6 ranked 135-pounder, Yana Santos. Both fighters have won two of their last three, but they are both also trying to get back into the win column. I have no idea who is going to win this, but I do know it’s going to spend some time in the clinch... for better or worse.

The main card is slated for 7:00pm ET/4:00pm PT, and the preliminary bouts begin at 4:30pm ET/1:30pm, PT — all of which can be streamed on ESPN+.

Main card:

Marlon Vera vs. Cory Sandhagen: Bantamweight

Holly Holm vs. Yana Santos: (W) Bantamweight

Nate Landwehr vs. Austin Lingo: Featherweight

Maycee Barber vs. Andrea Lee: (W) Flyweight

Manel Kape vs. Alex Perez: Flyweight

Chidi Njokuani vs. Albert Duraev: Middleweight