UFC San Antonio odds: Cory Sandhagen favored over Marlon Vera

It’s fight day for UFC San Antonio, which is happening from the AT&T Center in The Lone Star State. Texas is in for a super-spicy main event when the promotion’s #3 rated 135-pounder, Marlon Vera, gets busy with the #5 rated, Cory Sandhagen. Now let’s go take a gander at the betting lines for this good ol’ fashioned passionate donnybrook.

Vera is the fighter that’s on a hot streak, but it’s Sandhagen who is favored by the bookies. Cory can be scooped up with a reasonably favored tick of -155, and a $100 gamble at that line stands to make a profit of $64.52. As for Chito, he is rocking a small underdog position of +135. Dropping a hundo on Vera at those odds could possibly see a complete payout of $235 if successful.

I can understand why Cory is favored here. He has the volume on his side, and is going up against someone in Marlon who is comfortable with a quality over quantity approach to his standup. This could very well boil down to whether or not Sandhagen can avoid 25-minutes of home run swings. If he can do that, then he’ll likely win on volume. Five-rounds is an eternity, though.

The oddsmakers are expecting the UFC San Antonio main event to reach the scorecards. The prop bet ‘Fight goes to decision’ holds a favored line of -135, with a +105 comeback on the ‘Fight doesn’t go to decision’ option.

The exotic bet ‘Sandhagen wins by decision’ is barely holding on to a plus odds of +105. Going back the other way, the ‘Vera wins by decision’ line can be acquired at a huge underdog value of +600.

The bet-setters are forecasting a Sandhagen decision victory tonight, but they are giving Vera better odds at sniffing out a finish. There’s the bet ‘Vera wins inside distance’ trending at +225, and then you’ve got ‘Sandhagen wins inside distance’ living a little higher at +375.

Check out the UFC San Antonio betting odds, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:

