David Benavidez vs Caleb Plant: Full Results, highlights, live play-by-play analysis

The last big boxing show of March takes us to Las Vegas and the super-middleweight division, as David Benavidez defends his interim WBC title against Caleb Plant.

With Canelo occupied for the year at least, this is a battle to establish top dog in the division in his absence. Benavidez (26-0-0, 23 KOs) is unbeaten, but has lost this title twice before- once on the scales, once to a drug test. So he’s hoping to stay at the top and prove his consistency now. Plant (22-1-0, 13 KOs), meanwhile, will be aiming to prove he still belongs at the pinnacle after his pretty sound loss to Canelo. There’s also a bit of personal beef between them- no deep history, but they do seem to genuinely not like each other. It should be a good one.

The card will be available in the US on Showtime pay-per-view, for $74.99. It starts at 9PM ET, with the main event expected about 11PM, though stay tuned here for any updates on that. The preliminary card will be available on Showtime’s youtube channel, starting at 7PM ET.

Results

WBC interim super-middlweight title: David Benavidez vs. Caleb Plant

Welterweight: Cody Crowley vs. Abel Ramos

Super lightweight: Jesus Ramos vs. Joey Spencer

Lightweight: Chris Colbert vs. Jose Valenzuela

Super-bantamweight: Kevin Gonzalez vs. Jose Sanmartin

Super-lightweight: Orestes Velasquez vs. Marcelino Nicolas Lopez

Super-featherweight: Demler Zamora vs. Jesus Abel Ibarra

Super-middleweight: Daniel Blancas vs. Nicholas Molina

Super-featherweight Robert Meriwether III vs. Jesus Ramon Perez