UFC on ESPN: Vera vs. Sandhagen community picks and predictions

We at Bloody Elbow have made our staff picks for this weekend’s UFC San Antonio: Vera vs. Sandhagen. And now it’s time to check out what our readers are thinking. When it comes to the main event the staff and the community disagree. BE’s staff were mostly in favour of Marlon Vera getting his hand raised, but the BE community are giving Cory Sandhagen the edge on this one.

The community also thinks Holly Holm will be too much for Yana Santos and Manel Kape will continue to show that he’s still that guy when he takes on Alex Perez.

When it came to both which fight the fans are most excited for and which fight they think will win Fight of the Night award, they were near unanimous in picking the main event. However, one person did say they were most excited for the now cancelled Tamires Vidal vs. Hailey Cowan fight (a bit of light trolling perhaps?).

For who might win a Performance of the Night award the fans think Marlon Vera and Manel Kape have the best shot at taking home an extra $50,000.

You can see all the community’s picks below. You’ll also find some explanations courtesy of Adam Law, who is one of the community members tied for first place in the standings.

Marlon Vera (46.7%) vs. Cory Sandhagen (53.3%)

BE Community Pick: Cory Sandhagen

Adam Law: Vera tends to rely on big moments to swing rounds (or end fights) and I don’t think Sandhagen will give him the opportunity unless something crazy happens. There’s a big difference between knocking out Edgar and Cruz at this point and doing it to a genuine contender in his prime. Cory isn’t as chinny as Font either so I think he can bank at least 3 rounds even with some scary moments for him. I could see him hitting a couple of takedowns too possibly.

Holly Holm (73.3%) vs. Yana Santos (23.3%)

BE Community Pick: Holly Holm

Adam Law: I’m not all that picky as a fight fan and I can adjust my expectations for a fight depending on what I’m watching but I just don’t see this being any good at all. Holm should be able to win pretty easily though even if she’s slowing down a bit.

Nate Landwehr (86.7%) vs. Austin Lingo (13.3%)

BE Community Pick: Nate Landwehr

Adam Law: This should be a good scrap. I’ll pick Landwehr by KO.

Andrea Lee (16.7%) vs. Maycee Barber (83.3%)

BE Community Pick: Maycee Barber

Adam Law: Mildly interested in this one just because I can’t picture how it will go. Both fighters strongest skill is exactly what the other is worst at. I’m guessing Lee will get taken down easily but she’s probably the better grappler so who knows. I’ll pick Barber.

Alex Perez (43.3%) vs. Manel Kape (56.7%)

BE Community Pick: Manel Kape

Adam Law: I’m not fully convinced that Kape is truly an elite flyweight but this fight would be a good step towards proving it if he can get Perez out of there early. I think there’s a good chance he will.

Chidi Njokuani (70%) vs. Albert Duraev (30%)

BE Community Pick: Chidi Njokuani

Adam Law: I love Chidi so I’m picking him. Might be a tough matchup with the wrestling but hopefully he can pull it off.

Daniel Pineda (43.3%) vs. Tucker Lutz (56.7%)

BE Community Pick: Tucker Lutz

Steven Peterson (63.3%) vs. Lucas Alexander (36.7%)

BE Community Pick: Steven Peterson

Trevin Giles (60%) vs. Preston Parsons (33.3%)

BE Community Pick: Trevin Giles

CJ Vergara (56.7%) vs. Daniel de Silva (40%)

BE Community Pick: CJ Vergara

Vinicius Salvador (50%) vs. Victor Altamirano (46.7%)

BE Community Pick: Victor Altamirano

What fight will win Fight of the Night?

BE Community Pick: Marlon Vera vs. Cory Sandhagen (66.7%)

Adam Law: Vera/Sandhagen is the obvious pick. If something like Landwehr/Lingo or Perez/Kape deliver I wouldn’t be completely shocked though.

Which fighters will win a Performance of the Night award?

BE Community Pick: Marlon Vera (50%), Manel Kape (40%)

Which fight are you most looking forward to?

BE Community Pick: Marlon Vera vs. Cory Sandhagen (86.7%)

Community Leaderboard

Week 3 Leaderboard Position Community Member Correct Incorrect Total Picks % Picks Back Week 2 Record Bonus Points Position Community Member Correct Incorrect Total Picks % Picks Back Week 2 Record Bonus Points 1 lscottjose 17 11 28 0.607 - 11-4 2 - Fishtown Simon 17 11 28 0.607 - 10-5 2 - Adam Law 17 11 28 0.607 - 10-5 1 4 Luke G 16 12 28 0.571 1 8-7 2 - macnife 16 12 28 0.571 1 9-6 1 6 Christophe 15 13 28 0.536 2 10-5 1 - Jeremy 15 13 28 0.536 2 8-7 1 8 Beato Puente 14 14 28 0.500 3 8-7 2 9 NickyBonz 13 15 28 0.464 4 6-9 1 - Stanixx007 13 15 28 0.464 4 8-7 1 11 Benjamin Thornton 12 16 28 0.429 5 7-8 - Federico 12 16 28 0.429 5 8-7 1 - GirlCasual 12 16 28 0.429 5 7-8 1 - Just Simon 12 16 28 0.429 5 7-8 2 - Wyatt 12 16 28 0.429 5 5-10 1 16 Sensei Scott 11 17 28 0.393 6 7-8 1 17 Arran D 10 5 15 0.667 7 10-5 1 - Khabib "The Seagull" Nurmagomedov 10 5 15 0.667 7 10-5 2 - Tito Orcheese 10 5 15 0.667 7 10-5 1 18 cloacacarnage 9 6 15 0.600 8 9-6 1 - don't care 9 6 15 0.600 8 9-6 - mklip2001 9 6 15 0.600 8 9-6 1 - Pembo 9 6 15 0.600 8 9-6 1 22 Dent 8 7 15 0.533 9 8-7 1 - Eric Marentette 8 5 13 0.615 9 0-0 - Mark S 8 20 28 0.286 9 6-9 1 - The Oatmeal Handtruck 8 7 15 0.533 9 8-7 1 - The_Real_DeanD 8 7 15 0.533 9 8-7 1 - TotinosPizzaBoy 8 5 13 0.615 9 0-0 28 Indorfin 7 6 13 0.538 10 0-0 - Limitless_DinD 7 6 13 0.538 10 0-0 - Ms. H 7 8 15 0.467 10 7-8 1 - pinkfloyd 7 8 15 0.467 10 7-8 1 32 Are Daneel 6 9 15 0.400 11 6-9 1 - Ayaan Khan 6 9 15 0.400 11 6-9 1 - BearHands 6 9 15 0.400 11 6-9 2 - inspectordeckard 6 7 13 0.462 11 0-0 - Keyon Talieh 6 9 15 0.400 11 6-9 1 - Rich 6 9 15 0.400 11 6-9 1 - Thomas Goncalves 6 9 15 0.400 11 6-9 1 39 Aidan 5 8 13 0.385 12 0-0 - keyontalieh 5 8 13 0.385 12 0-0 - Martolord 5 8 13 0.385 12 0-0 - Mike 5 8 13 0.385 12 0-0 - Pastor Rose 5 8 13 0.385 12 0-0 - SuperWizard 5 8 13 0.385 12 0-0 45 Brigsy 4 11 15 0.267 13 4-11 1 - Call Me Robert 4 11 15 0.267 13 4-11 1 49 Dennis Donoghue 4 9 13 0.308 13 0-0 - Geo Thornton 4 9 13 0.308 13 0-0 - Theredman 4 9 13 0.308 13 0-0

About the author: Tim Bissell is a writer, editor and deputy site manager for Bloody Elbow. He has covered combat sports since 2015. Tim covers news and events and has also written longform and investigative pieces. ( full bio )

