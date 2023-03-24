The Level Change Podcast 235: UFC San Antonio, Silly Fighter Quotes

Welcome to The Level Change Podcast, our combat sports themed variety show hosted by Stephie Haynes and Victor Rodriguez. The show features the news of the week, fight card breakdowns and analysis, a roundup of regional promotions’ cards and fights; and whatever else we decide is important enough or entertaining enough to bring to your ears.

EPISODE 235

The silly and sometimes downright dumb things fighters have said this week

Bryce Mitchell

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2023/3/23/23652891/bryce-mitchell-explains-why-makhachev-vs-volkanovski-was-rigged-as-f-k-ufc-284-mma-news

Jorge Masvidal

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2023/3/23/23652910/jorge-masvidal-vows-to-murder-colby-covington-legally-before-he-retires-ufc-mma-news

Conor McGregor

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2023/3/22/23652395/conor-mcgregor-tweets-and-deletes-in-online-dust-up-with-ali-abdelaziz

Colby Covington

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com/2023/03/ufc-news-colby-covington-khabib-nurmagomed-avoided-welterweight

UFC SAN ANTONIO

https://www.tapology.com/fightcenter/events/96078-ufc-fight-night

Chidi Njokuani vs. Albert Duraev

Alex Perez vs. Manel Kape

Nate Landwehr vs. Austin Lingo

Holly Holm vs. Yana Santos

Marlon Vera vs. Cory Sandhagen

BONUS CONTENT

Paulo Costa signs new, 4-fight UFC deal

https://www.mmafighting.com/2023/3/22/23652600/paulo-costa-agrees-new-four-fight-deal-ufc-sean-strickland-khamzat-chimaev-2023

Jake Paul caught red-handed touting illegal crypto scheme, charged by SEC

https://www.mmafighting.com/2023/3/22/23652455/jake-paul-among-8-celebrities-charged-by-sec-for-illegally-touting-crypto-scheme

