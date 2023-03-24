The Level Change Podcast 235: UFC San Antonio, Silly Fighter Quotes

Welcome to The Level Change Podcast, our combat sports themed variety show hosted by Stephie Haynes and Victor Rodriguez. The show features the news of the week, fight card breakdowns and analysis, a roundup of regional promotions’ cards and fights; and whatever else we decide is important enough or entertaining enough to bring to your ears.
For our paying subscribers over on Substack, we have a special treat for you today! With our latest TLC Substack Podcast you get some EXCLUSIVE BONUS CONTENT right away - stay tuned after the UFC San Antonio Breakdown, for THE REST OF THE SHOW (accessible only to paid subscribers), featuring extra headline coverage since we had a busy news cycle this week.
EPISODE 235
The silly and sometimes downright dumb things fighters have said this week
Bryce Mitchell
https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2023/3/23/23652891/bryce-mitchell-explains-why-makhachev-vs-volkanovski-was-rigged-as-f-k-ufc-284-mma-news
Jorge Masvidal
https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2023/3/23/23652910/jorge-masvidal-vows-to-murder-colby-covington-legally-before-he-retires-ufc-mma-news
Conor McGregor
https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2023/3/22/23652395/conor-mcgregor-tweets-and-deletes-in-online-dust-up-with-ali-abdelaziz
Colby Covington
https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com/2023/03/ufc-news-colby-covington-khabib-nurmagomed-avoided-welterweight
UFC SAN ANTONIO
https://www.tapology.com/fightcenter/events/96078-ufc-fight-night
Chidi Njokuani vs. Albert Duraev
Alex Perez vs. Manel Kape
Nate Landwehr vs. Austin Lingo
Holly Holm vs. Yana Santos
Marlon Vera vs. Cory Sandhagen
BONUS CONTENT
Paulo Costa signs new, 4-fight UFC deal
https://www.mmafighting.com/2023/3/22/23652600/paulo-costa-agrees-new-four-fight-deal-ufc-sean-strickland-khamzat-chimaev-2023
Jake Paul caught red-handed touting illegal crypto scheme, charged by SEC
https://www.mmafighting.com/2023/3/22/23652455/jake-paul-among-8-celebrities-charged-by-sec-for-illegally-touting-crypto-scheme
