Live! UFC on ESPN: Marlon Vera vs. Cory Sandhagen weigh-ins

The UFC is in the Lone Star state this weekend with a bantamweight clash that should get the San Antonio crowd on their feet. In the main event of the UFC’s latest show on big ESPN, Marlon Vera will meet Cory Sandhagen. In this fight both men will be hoping they prove themselves worthy of a 135 lb title shot in the near future.

The rest of this card will be exciting for ardent viewers of the Contender Series. This event is another where the UFC is making bank off of the lowest entry-level contracts they offer. Many of the fighters on this card got into the promotion through the Contender Series and a few of them coming straight from that pseudo-try-out format.

Outside of those Contender Series products, we have former bantamweight champion Holly Holm taking on Yana Santos (formerly Kunitskaya), Alex Perez meeting Manel Kape and Andrea Lee versus Maycee Barber.

Before these bouts can happen, everyone has to step on the scales. So let’s see what the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (the same body that accidentally sent me the late Kimbo Slice’s medical records in an email where they were telling me they couldn’t share those records) has in store for us.

The weigh-ins go live at 10 a.m. ET. Keep it locked here for all the results and news.

Main card (7 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+)

Bantamweight: Marlon Vera (136) vs. Cory Sandhagen (135.5)

Bantamweight: Holly Holm (135.5) vs. Yana Santos (135)

Featherweight: Nate Landwehr (145.5) vs. Austin Lingo (146)

Flyweight: Andrea Lee vs. Maycee Barber (125.5)

Flyweight: Alex Perez (126) vs. Manel Kape (125.5)

Middleweight: Chidi Njokuani vs. Albert Duraev (186)

Prelims (4 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+)

Featherweight: Daniel Pineda (145.5) vs. Tucker Lutz

Featherweight: Steven Peterson (146) vs. Lucas Alexander (146)

Welterweight: Trevin Giles (170.5) vs. Preston Parsons (171)

Flyweight: CJ Vergara (126) vs. Daniel Da Silva (126

Lightweight: Manuel Torres vs. Trey Ogden

Flyweight: Vinicius Salvador (124.5) vs. Victor Altamirano

