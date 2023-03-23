Bryce Mitchell accuses UFC 284 judges of taking ‘oil money,’ claims Makhachev-Volkanovski is ‘rigged’

UFC 284’s headliner between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski was so controversial that it is still talked about today, more than a month since it happened. There have been numerous takes on it, but the most unique of them all, by far, is from featherweight Bryce Mitchell.

“Thug Nasty” recently spoke with James Lynch for Fanatics View where he shared some of his theories on why the scoring went the way it did.

“That fight was rigged as f—ked, dude. He brings in all that money from the Middle East,” he said, likely referring to Makhachev. “When you’re bringing in that kind of oil money and all that Middle Eastern money, bro… All the richest people in the world, brother, are all from the Middle East.

“I guess they just f—ng paid the judges to… I don’t know.”

In his mind, Mitchell knows for certain that Volkanovski should’ve been the rightful winner.

“I KNOW Alexander Volkanovski won a decision. I don’t think nothing. I know he won, and I know that shit was rigged. And I’m not f—ng stupid. You can’t tell me that shit wasn’t rigged. I’m not buying it.

“You can pay them judges whatever the f—k you want to pay them. I KNOW Alexander Volkanovski won that fight.”

The 28-year-old Mitchell is known for his conspiracy theories. In the early months of the pandemic, he believed that the virus was government-made and had fears that they are “going to try and take our guns.”

He last fought at UFC 282 in December and tasted defeat for the first time at the hands of Ilia Topuria, whom he lost to via second-round submission.

Mitchell then contemplated retirement right after the fight and later blamed his performance on the flu he supposedly contracted a week prior. He also claimed to have been forced to take the Topuria fight because of financial woes.