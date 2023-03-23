The UFC is back in Texas this week with a Fight Night card that’s really thriving on it’s main event. Cory Sandhagen vs. Marlon Vera should be an absolute thriller. The rest of the card may not have so much sparkle, but Nate Landwehr vs. Austin Lingo will be fun and Andrea Lee vs. Maycee Barber is a solid flyweight scrap. Should make for some fun finishes if nothing else.

For those looking to dive deeper into a card that feels as though it’s all just undercard, check out the Prelims Vivi below.

For our paying subscribers on Substack, we have a special treat for you today! With our inaugural MMA Vivi Substack Podcasts you get some EXCLUSIVE BONUS CONTENT right away - stay tuned after the bout analysis & odds for each card... for THE REST OF THE SHOW (accessible only to paid subscribers), featuring a guest appearance from our fearless leader, ‘Kid’ Nate ‘Paywall’ Wilcox! You also earn the ability to comment on the shows over on Substack, and gain access to our entire archive (which is only free for two weeks from the date of publication for our free subscribers). Now we also have individual sections on the Podcast Substack for each of our podcasts, this means you can subscribe to receive emails for specific show sections, and not others! In the future, we may put special content in the section posts, so keep reading the Substack while you catch our shows.

The MMA Vivisection is brought to you by ‘The Fine Art of Violence’, a collection of art and essays recapping the year in MMA by Chris Rini, featuring the most talented artists and writers in Mixed Martial Arts. The book is available in both hard copy and digital formats at chrisrini.com.

Here’s a look at the UFC San Antonio fight card, as it stood at the time of recording:

ESPN/ESPN+ MAIN CARD | SAT. MAR. 25 — 7/4PM ETPT

Marlon Vera vs. Cory Sandhagen — Picks, Both: Sandhagen | At 05:00, Odds 19:11

Holly Holm vs. Yana Santos — Picks, Both: Holm | At 20:05, Odds 27:45

Nate Landwehr vs. Austin Lingo — Picks, Both: Landwehr | At 28:55, Odds 35:19

Andrea Lee vs. Maycee Barber — Picks, Both: Barber | At 36:23, Odds 46:35

Alex Perez vs. Manel Kape — Picks, Both: Kape | At 47:38, Odds 57:03

Chidi Njokuani vs. Albert Duraev — Picks, Both: Njokuani | At 59:50, Odds 1:08:14

ESPN/ESPN+ PRELIMS | 4/1PM ETPT

Daniel Pineda vs. Tucker Lutz — Picks, Both: Lutz | At 1:54, Odds 11:18

Steven Peterson vs. Lucas Alexander — Picks, Both: Peterson | At 13:36, Odds 22:27

Trevin Giles vs. Preston Parsons — Picks, Both: Parsons | At 23:00, Odds 36:19

CJ Vergara vs. Daniel da Silva — Picks, Both: Vergara | At 37:25, Odds 42:05

Manuel Torres vs. Trey Ogden — Picks, Both: Torres | At 42:55, Odds 47:07

Vinicius Salvador vs. Victor Altamirano — Picks, Both: Salvador | At 50:04, Odds 54:37

Tamires Vidal vs. Hailey Cowan — Picks, Zane: Vidal, Connor: Cowan | At 55:09, Odds 1:01:28

For every event on your MMA calendar, be sure to check in over at DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK for all of your up-to-date odds, stats and betting whims.

For those of you following the picks made on the show, we started tracking them with the July 13th, 2020 Vivisection shows for UFC Fight Island 1: ‘Kattar vs. Ige’. So far, here are the overall standings:

For our last event, UFC 286: ‘Edwards vs. Usman 3’:

Zane picked 10/15 for 67% and Connor picked 9/15 for 60%

Overall stats from UFC Fight Island 1 in July, 2020, through UFC 286 in Mar., 2023:

Zane went 871/1357 for 64% and Connor went 830/1357 for 61%

2023 Stats:

Zane is 71/115 for 61.7% and Connor is 66/115 for 57.4%

2022 Stats:

Zane went 331/505 for 66% and Connor went 312/505 for 62%

2021 Stats:

Zane went 305/493 for 62% and Connor went 295/493 for 60%

July-Dec 2020 Stats:

Zane went 164/244 for 67% and Connor went 157/244 for 64%

Stats Reference Spreadsheets: Vivi Picks Stats_3.23.2023.pdf

If you enjoy our variety of shows, please give us a shout out in the comments here on Bloody Elbow, and give us a “like”, share & subscribe on your BE Podcast platform of choice: Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Audible, iHeartRadio, Spotify, Stitcher, SoundCloud,TuneIn, OverCast, PocketCasts, Castro, Castbox, Player FM, imdb, ThisMMALife, Podcast Addict, Podvine, Podchaser, Podbay, Podtail, Owltail, Listennotes, Podcast Republic, MuckRack, Chartable, Podtoppen.se, & BE Podcast Substack…. & of course on The Vivi Patreon.

Follow your favorite Bloody Elbow Podcast hosts on your preferred apps, such as: Downcast, PodCruncher, iCatcher!, Castaway 2, Podcastapp, Podbean, BeyondPod (Android), & more in your App Store! Coming soon to Simplecast, Pandora & Sirius XM!

For previous episodes, check out our archives on any of our BE Podcast platforms.

Check out the MMA Vivi Facebook Page, be sure to “Like”, Follow, Share — At: https://www.facebook.com/TheMMAVivi.