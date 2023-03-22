 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Conor McGregor Tweets and Deletes in Online Dust Up with Ali Abdelaziz

The UFC superstar got into it with one of the top managers in the game...then he deleted his tweets

Sometimes the fight game is a battle of fists, sometimes it’s a battle of words...and then there’s days like today when it’s a battle of tweets....later deleted.

Former UFC champ and current The Ultimate Fighter coach Conor McGregor took to Twitter last night to say: “Firaz zihabi is a little douchebag. Trevor wittman is a pad man. Javier Mendez is a fat lick arse kick boxer. Mike brown is a smelly price, Greg Jackson got caught up, the system of coach kvanagh is now shining thru. In years to come the world will know what we have been at. It’s beginning to bare fruit, if you want to train. Train at sbg Ireland with kav. And me. We are a fight factory akin to butter churning.”

Then Ali Abdelaziz of Dominance MMA management replied:

Conor fired right back (since deleted): “Hey, shit stain on the game, I’m talking as of now it is beginning to bare fruit. We beat their system of fighting on Tuf. Its locked down. It’s no wonder shit pants scurried. There’s no competing now. The head of the style is too fat a bitch and afraid to compete again. So we win. You can’t compete with us. Watch and witness you rat bastard.”

To which Ali replied:

And:

How do you score this exchange?

We here at Bloody Elbow have to deduct points from McGregor for the tweet and delete so advantage Abdelaziz.

