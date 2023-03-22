Conor McGregor Tweets and Deletes in Online Dust Up with Ali Abdelaziz

Sometimes the fight game is a battle of fists, sometimes it’s a battle of words...and then there’s days like today when it’s a battle of tweets....later deleted.

Former UFC champ and current The Ultimate Fighter coach Conor McGregor took to Twitter last night to say: “Firaz zihabi is a little douchebag. Trevor wittman is a pad man. Javier Mendez is a fat lick arse kick boxer. Mike brown is a smelly price, Greg Jackson got caught up, the system of coach kvanagh is now shining thru. In years to come the world will know what we have been at. It’s beginning to bare fruit, if you want to train. Train at sbg Ireland with kav. And me. We are a fight factory akin to butter churning.”

Then Ali Abdelaziz of Dominance MMA management replied:

Hey please this sounds like you taking fetanol, you out of your mind. Firas, Trevor, Javier, Greg Jackson and Mike Brown you and your coach cannot even shine their shoes, your team alongside 20 UFC fighters got cut from the UFC because you all suck, WTF you talking about? https://t.co/nIkFgYvb7a — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) March 22, 2023

Conor fired right back (since deleted): “Hey, shit stain on the game, I’m talking as of now it is beginning to bare fruit. We beat their system of fighting on Tuf. Its locked down. It’s no wonder shit pants scurried. There’s no competing now. The head of the style is too fat a bitch and afraid to compete again. So we win. You can’t compete with us. Watch and witness you rat bastard.”

To which Ali replied:

Javier Mendez trained Khabib to beat the shit out of you and took your souls away. Mike Brown trained Dustin Poirier to level you back to back. Trevor is your worst nightmare because you would not even look at Justin, grow up. https://t.co/nIkFgYvb7a — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) March 22, 2023

And:

The only way you can compete is if you import guys from Dagestan, Brazil and US, because with your own team the little shit team you have you can’t compete with no one, but I think if you buy a team you will be ok, leave drugs alone you clown https://t.co/K6p3aXD8nt — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) March 22, 2023

How do you score this exchange?

We here at Bloody Elbow have to deduct points from McGregor for the tweet and delete so advantage Abdelaziz.