UFC 286 Technical Breakdown: Moves to Remember, Prelims and Co-Main Event

UFC 286: “Edwards vs. Usman 3” is in the books and the event showcased a highly anticipated and exciting title fight between welterweight champion Leon Edwards and former champ Kamaru Usman.

When the fight ended, Edwards earned a hard-fought majority decision victory, retaining his title after putting on a striking clinic against an all-time great fighter in Kamaru Usman.

Before the fight, I picked Usman to get the win but Edwards proved me wrong and made me respect him as a true champion. “Rocky” is a confident sharpshooter in the striking department with great takedown defense skills and is, in my book, the best 170-pounder in the world.

The rest of the fights in the 15-fight card delivered some mediocre action for the most part but there were some interesting highlights that we will get to analyze here in this post.

Keep in mind that this is not a complete fight breakdown of the card, but an analysis of specific techniques. These techniques were successful because they rely on solid concepts of the MMA game and as such can be trained and incorporated in a fighter’s arsenal. Such moves can also help MMA fans appreciate the science behind our exciting sport. That being said let’s start analyzing.

