When I did the same, I got removed from the rankings - Edwards slams Covington’s ‘Dana White privilege’

On Saturday UFC 286 post-even scrum, Dana White announced Colby Covington as the next challenger for reigning welterweight champion Leon Edwards. It was right after Edwards defeated former champion Kamaru Usman for the second straight time, solidifying his title as the undisputed 185-pound king.

But for “Rocky,” the matchup with Covington has no logic at all.

“You haven’t fought for over a year and a half, sat out, not injured. I just don’t get how he just slides in for the world title shot, when there are other guys in the division that’s been active, been fighting, didn’t sit out.

“Like I said, I’m the king now. I’ve earned my way so I feel like I should decide who’s next.”

Edwards made an appearance on this week’s episode of the MMA Hour, and his stance remains the same.

“Makes no sense, right? He’s coming off a loss, beat Masvidal, that’s it. Sat out for like a year and a half, went to court. I still don’t get the case for him to fight for a title. They’re trying to make it. It doesn’t make sense to me at all,” he told Ariel Helwani.

“I definitely have a say. Listen, he ain’t getting the title shot next fight. Look at the road I had to take to get there. There’s no way you’re getting beat twice by the guy I just beat twice.”

Edwards then brought up an argument while echoing one of the catchphrases recently made popular.

“This is a guy I’ve been matched up with three times in a row. I took the fight and he didn’t take the fight. And then, he’s getting rewarded for not taking the fight. When it was me, I got removed from the rankings,” he argued. “This Dana White privilege is definitely real.”

Edwards isn’t completely opposed to Covington getting a title shot, but he’ll have to earn his way first.

“I feel like he needs at least one more fight. Everyone else is fighting and working their way to get to a title shot,” he said.

“I feel like he should go out there and fight one of the top five guys, top six guys and we’ll go from there.”

Early betting odds have “Chaos” as the -125 favorite, while the champ is the +105 underdog.