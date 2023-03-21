 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC fighter rankings: Usman slips on P4P list following second straight loss to Edwards

UFC 286 doesn’t cause any major changes in the rankings.

By Tim Burke
UFC 286: Edwards v Usman 3 Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

UFC 286 is in the books, and a lot of the drama surrounding it has more to do with people’s commentary and the presence of Colby Covington than the actual outcome of the fights. Leon Edwards cemented his welterweight reign with a second win over former top P4P fighter Kamaru Usman in the headliner, and Justin Gaethje picked up a big win in the co-main over Rafael Fiziev.

As for the rankings? None of those four moved at all in the their respective divisions, and only Usman’s P4P ranking took a hit.

Here’s a look at the changes this week.

Men’s P4P - Edwards stays put at four. Usman falls three spots from five to eight. Three fighters - Israel Adesanya, Alex Pereira, and Aljamain Sterling - all move up a spot each to five through seven.

Heavyweight - Jailton Almeida and Chris Daukaus flip-flop the 12 and 13 spots.

Light Heavyweight - Dustin Jacoby moves into a tie for 13 with Khalil Rountree.

Middleweight - Marvin Vettori’s win over Roman Dolidze moves him back into the top three contenders. This bumps Jared Cannonier to four.

Welterweight - No changes.

Lightweight - No changes.

Featherweight - No changes.

Bantamweight - Pedro Munhoz is back up to nine, pushing Ricky Simon to ten.

Flyweight - No changes.

Women’s P4P - No changes.

Women’s Bantamweight - Ketlen Vieira falls from a tie for three with Holly Holm to take over four on her own.

Women’s Flyweight - No changes.

Women’s Strawweight - No changes.

