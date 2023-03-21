UFC odds: Leon Edwards opens as betting underdog to Colby Covington in possible forced defense

Leon Edwards just put an end to his saga with Kamaru Usman by winning a unanimous decision at UFC 286 this past weekend. In his in-Octagon interview, the camp was asked about a possible matchup with an in-attendance Colby Covington. Edwards scoffed at the idea, citing merit, but the UFC president Dana White said Covington will be the next challenger to ‘Rocky’s’ title. Cue the betting odds.

Rocky hasn’t been getting the respect from the oddsmakers, and this is no different. Are you surprised that Covington is favored over Edwards? I’m not. I honestly don’t expect him to see a minus line against any of his potential challengers. Nonetheless, the defending champion is opening up with an underdog value of +105, with a $100 gamble on Edwards possibly paying out $205.

Covington’s round-winning wrestle-heavy style is typically favored, and this is no different. The bookies have Colby starting his betting life with a favored position of -125. Betting a bill on the UFC’s former interim welterweight champion stands to see a total return of $180 if successful.

Stylistically, Leon vs. Colby is a lot similar to Leon vs. Kamaru. We’ve Edwards get taken down and controlled, and it’s no secret what Covington is coming to do. The thing is, Rocky has been spending a lot of time training to defeat that very style, and has been successful at it.

Check out the betting odds for Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington, courtesy of Sportsbetting.ag:

About the author: Eddie Mercado has covered combat sports since 2015. He covers everything from betting odds to live events and fighter interviews. He holds a 1-0 record in pro MMA and holds a purple belt in Jiu-Jitsu. ( full bio )