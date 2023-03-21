Steven Seagal launches Aikido centre to train Russians for military service

Steven Seagal has launched an All-Russian Aikido Centre in Moscow that will primarily be used to prepare young Russians for army service.

The Hollywood actor was present at the inauguration ceremony at the Russian capital Monday, where he cut the ribbon to officially open the centre.

“I am very glad to be able to present this centre today and that aikido will develop here,” Seagal, who also serves as the head instructor of the Russian Aikido Federation, said during the inauguration. “These arts can make this world a better place.”

According to Russia’s state-affiliated media outlet Tass, the main objectives of the centre are to “increase the applied nature of aikido, develop various styles and directions of traditional and modern aikido, increase the general motivation of those involved - the opportunity to become a champion, receive a sports category, title, as well as prepare young people for service in the Russian Armed Forces.”

A sports and patriotic club is reportedly expected to start operating at the centre to “increase physical fitness” for service in the armed forces.

Seagal’s latest venture comes a few weeks after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to award the American actor with the state Order of Friendship. The decree cited Seagal’s “great contribution to the development of international cultural and humanitarian cooperation.”

The 70-year-old Seagal was awarded Russian citizenship by Putin in 2016 and has since been a regular visitor to the federation. He has also served as the Russian Foreign Ministry’s “special representative” to the United States, which led to former president Barack Obama being “flabbergasted.”

Seagal has also become a willing propagandist for the Kremlin. In August 2022, the Under Siege actor traveled to occupied eastern Ukraine, where he visited a prison camp run by Russian-backed separatists and spread Kremlin talking points.

About the author: Karim Zidan is an investigative reporter for Bloody Elbow focusing on the intersection of sports and politics. His is also a contributor to The New York Times and The Guardian. (full bio)