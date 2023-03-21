UFC double champions should be banned

What is it about seeing a fighter defend a championship that makes us think, “Wow, that champion is good, but you know what would make them even better? A second championship.”

Is this a conversation that plays out in MMA circles? Or are UFC champions just hoping it is?

It seems like a day doesn’t go by without a current champion being asked about challenging for a second (or third) championship or a champion just throws the idea out there, as if they were born with two waists.

Right now, it’s Islam Makhachev’s turn. It was only a month ago at UFC 284 that the UFC lightweight champion turned back a challenge from UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. The dominant 145 pound king was himself hoping to become the next double champion (or ‘Champ Champ’).

So, after avoiding losing his title in a close fight, what is Makhachev’s next move? Calling out UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards for a clash later this year in Abu Dhabi. After criticizing Volkanovski’s quest to boost his legacy, Makhachev wants to go out and try to do the exact same thing.

And it would be quite the feat if the idea of holding two belts at the same time wasn’t so passé.

It seems like every champion talks about competing for another belt while they’re already holding one. Why? What is the cause for all this? Perhaps champions think that, by becoming a double champion, it will unlock some Conor McGregor level of fame and wealth that they couldn’t otherwise achieve with only a single belt.

Maybe these ultra-competitive athletes can’t stomach just one belt hanging across their mantles, since the UFC stopped giving out new belts for every successful title defense.

Some fighters might have a concern that their legacies won’t mean as much if they don’t accomplish something as incredible as holding two titles simultaneously (never minding the fact it becomes less impressive with each fighter who does it).

Or perhaps there is something more universal at play. The mortal desire, or curse (depending how you look at it), to have shiny things. All the shiny things.

Can we stop with all this?

We don’t need more double champions. Double championship reigns are always disappointing. The distinction carries very little value on its own and only serves to cause bottlenecks and prevent other fighters from the opportunities they have earned...

To read the remainder of this editorial go Bloody Elbow’s Substack page. This entire editorial is available for free there. Paid subscribers to our Substack receive exclusive, premium content. Paid subscribers are also instrumental in keeping Bloody Elbow independent and helping our site grow to become the best BE possible.

Reserve your user name for the new Bloody Elbow before April 1, 2023. Go here for more details (link).