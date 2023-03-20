UFC on ESPN: Vera vs. Sandhagen full fight card

The UFC is at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX this weekend with a card headlined by bantamweight title hopefuls Marlon Vera and Cory Sandhagen. The co-main event for this one is former UFC bantamweight champion Holly Holm versus former Invicta champion Yana Santos (formerly Kunitskaya).
Also on the main card is Andrea Lee vs. Maycee Barber and Chidi Njokuani vs. Alvert Duraev.
Main card (7 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+)
- Bantamweight: Marlon Vera vs. Cory Sandhagen
- Bantamweight: Holly Holm vs. Yana Santos
- Featherweight: Nate Landwehr vs. Austin Lingo
- Flyweight: Andrea Lee vs. Maycee Barber
- Flyweight: Alex Perez vs. Manel Kape
- Middleweight: Chidi Njokuani vs. Albert Duraev
Prelims (4 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+)
- Featherweight: Daniel Pineda vs. Tucker Lutz
- Featherweight: Steven Peterson vs. Lucas Alexander
- Welterweight: Trevin Giles vs. Preston Parsons
- Flyweight: CJ Vergara vs. Daniel de Silva
- Lightweight: Manuel Torres vs. Trey Ogden
- Flyweight: Vinicius Salvador vs. Victor Altamirano
- Bantamweight: Tamires Vidal vs. Hailey Cowan
What’s the next UFC Fight card?
The next UFC card is UFC 287. That is scheduled to be headlined by Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya 2, for Pereira’s UFC middleweight championship. The co-main event is scheduled to be Jorge Masvidal vs. Gilbert Burns. The event will take place at the Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, FL.
About the author: Tim Bissell is a writer, editor and deputy site manager for Bloody Elbow. He has covered combat sports since 2015. Tim covers news and events and has also written longform and investigative pieces. (full bio)
Loading comments...