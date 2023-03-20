UFC on ESPN: Vera vs. Sandhagen full fight card

The UFC is at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX this weekend with a card headlined by bantamweight title hopefuls Marlon Vera and Cory Sandhagen. The co-main event for this one is former UFC bantamweight champion Holly Holm versus former Invicta champion Yana Santos (formerly Kunitskaya).

Also on the main card is Andrea Lee vs. Maycee Barber and Chidi Njokuani vs. Alvert Duraev.

Main card (7 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+)

Bantamweight: Marlon Vera vs. Cory Sandhagen

Bantamweight: Holly Holm vs. Yana Santos

Featherweight: Nate Landwehr vs. Austin Lingo

Flyweight: Andrea Lee vs. Maycee Barber

Flyweight: Alex Perez vs. Manel Kape

Middleweight: Chidi Njokuani vs. Albert Duraev

Prelims (4 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+)

Featherweight: Daniel Pineda vs. Tucker Lutz

Featherweight: Steven Peterson vs. Lucas Alexander

Welterweight: Trevin Giles vs. Preston Parsons

Flyweight: CJ Vergara vs. Daniel de Silva

Lightweight: Manuel Torres vs. Trey Ogden

Flyweight: Vinicius Salvador vs. Victor Altamirano

Bantamweight: Tamires Vidal vs. Hailey Cowan

What’s the next UFC Fight card?

The next UFC card is UFC 287. That is scheduled to be headlined by Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya 2, for Pereira’s UFC middleweight championship. The co-main event is scheduled to be Jorge Masvidal vs. Gilbert Burns. The event will take place at the Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, FL.

