UFC San Antonio: ‘VERA vs. SANDHAGEN’ previews, predictions, coverage, odds, more

Bloody Elbow presents its fight week coverage with fight veteran and fan favorite, ‘Chito’ Marlon Vera (22-7-1), who is on a four-fight win streak and currently ranked No. 5 in the Bantamweight division takes on streaking contender, No. 6 ranked Cory Sandhagen (15-4), in the main event of UFC San Antonio on Saturday, March 25th, from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. UFC features this sure to be barnburner headlining their action-packed 13-bout Fight Night event.

Our co-main event consists of a Women’s Bantamweight tilt when No. 6 ranked Holly ‘The Preacher’s Daughter’ Holm (14-6) aims to prove she has still got what it takes regardless of age when she takes on No. 9 ranked, ‘Foxy’ Yana Santos (14-6).

UFC San Antonio's main card of six bouts airs live on ESPN/ESPN+, with a start time of 7/4PM ETPT, which are preceded by seven Prelim bouts airing at 4/1PM ETPT on ESPN/ESPN+.