Justin Gaethje calls out ‘very unprofessional’ Michael Bisping for biased UFC 286 commentary

Justin Gaethje isn’t a fan of Michael Bisping’s commentary work, particularly during the main event of UFC 286.

By Milan Ordoñez
UFC 286 Ceremonial Weigh-in Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping became the latest addition to the broadcast team in 2019, a year after he formalized his retirement from the sport. “The Count” usually works the Fight Night events, and in this case, Saturday’s UFC 286 which was held in his home country.

Bisping’s work isn’t criticized often, but they do happen from time to time. During the post-fight scrum, Justin Gaethje threw accusations of biased commentary, particularly during the event’s headliner between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards.

“I thought (Usman) won the fight, but I’m probably as biased as the judges. Certainly not as biased as Michael Bisping. He shouldn’t have been nowhere near a microphone during that fight. It sucks,” Gaethje told reporters.

Gaethje didn’t mention any specifics, but he found Bisping’s mic work that night to be “very unprofessional.”

“It’s not my call (to have him on the broadcast or not). I just thought it was very unprofessional.”

Outside of these claims, Bisping did have some funny minor flubs during his broadcast duties that night.

This isn’t the first time former fighters turned commentators are accused of bias. Former double-champ Daniel Cormier is usually on the receiving end of such criticisms, something he remains unapologetic for.

As for the fight, Edwards emerged victorious via majority decision, marking his first successful title defense.

About the author: Milan Ordoñez has been covering combat sports since 2012 and has been part of the Bloody Elbow staff since 2016. He’s also competed in amateur mixed martial arts and submission grappling tournaments. (full bio)

