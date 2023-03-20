MMA Squared: Leon Edwards’ inspirational win marred by MMA Conspiracy Theory

I’m not being facetious calling Leon Edwards’ performance inspirational. Through all five rounds he would find himself being pushed around and bombed on by Usman and a new look would come across his face. He seemed to gain access to a new reserve of confidence and ability. I was genuinely taken in by the momentum change between these two men over the course of their three fights.

On another note, in the final moments of the co-main event Justin Gaethje landed an uppercut on Rafael Fiziev that sounded so visceral, a bone-on-bone crash and crack, that it made me question my ability to remain a fan of this sport. Something about that sound reminded me of this kid I saw collapse onto concrete during a street fight at the St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

All this is to say that UFC 286 was an excellent evening of fights. The veteran savvy displayed by Edwards, Gaethje, Jennifer Maia, and Marvin Vettori (of all people!) was heartening to see. Take care of yourself and I’ll talk to you Wednesday.

Chris