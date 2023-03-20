UFC 286 Reactions & UFC San Antonio Picks | Care/Don’t Care Podcast

Bloody Elbow Presents to you an MMA podcast every single day of the week with insights, news, interviews and entertainment about your sport of choice.

It's time for another one of our infamous and patented 'Care/Don't Care Podcasts', with your talent: the astounding Eugene S. Robinson, the indubitable John S. Nash, our chief financials columnist and host of our brand new 'Hey Not the Face! Podcast', co-host of our 'Show Money Podcast', & he is also one of the co-hosts of the 'If The Shoes Fit Podcast'. Our trio is moderated by the insightful Stephie Haynes, of Bloody Elbow's 'The Level Change Podcast', & the 'Crooklyn's Corner Podcast'.

The format of the show:

Review the prior weeks’ ‘Cares’ while offering up reactions to bouts from that event.

Announce each fight on the upcoming card, quickly commenting on which fights are “HOT”, and which fights are “NOT” – by indicating if they care about the bout or not. (This is based on several criteria, including relevancy to the sport as a whole).

This format of “Caring” or “Not Caring” about each bout is geared to our listeners who consider themselves to be “Casual MMA Fans”. We endeavor to steer you toward fights which affect rankings, title contention, possess significant meaning, or are sure to be “must see tv” exciting fights; therefore saving you the tedium of watching every fight on every card – or perhaps missing out on something you might have otherwise skipped.

UFC 286 REACTIONS — At 2:32

Here’s a look at what transpired at UFC 286...

This 15-bout card saw four exciting first round finishes, three thrilling KO/TKO’s, three sweet subs, and eight hard-fought decisions, two majority & three split, plus one fight to a majority draw. Post-Fight BONUS Awards included:

POTN: Jake Hadley & Gunnar Nelson

FOTN: Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev

Official ‘UFC 286’ Scorecards

ESPN+ PPV CARD | SAT. MAR. 18

At 03:50 – 15. UFC Welterweight Championship: Leon Edwards (21-3) DEF. Kamaru Usman (20-3) — via majority decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

At 16:55 – 14. Co-Main Event - 155lbs: Justin Gaethje (24-4) DEF. Rafael Fiziev (12-2) — via majority decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-28)

At 19:36 – 13. Gunnar Nelson (19-5-1) DEF. Bryan Barberena (18-10) — via submission (armbar) at 4:51 of Round 1

At 21:19 – 12. Jennifer Maia (21-9-1) DEF. Casey O’Neill (9-1) — via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

At 22:25 – 11. Marvin Vettori (19-5-1) DEF. Roman Dolidze (12-2) — via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

ESPN2/ESPN+ FEATURED PRELIMS | 3/12PM ETPT

At 24:18 – 10. Jack Shore (17-1) DEF. Makwan Amirkhani (17-9) — via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:27 of Round 2

Skipped – 9. Chris Duncan (10-1) DEF. Omar Morales (11-4) — via split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)

At 25:35 – 8. Yanal Ashmoz (7-0) DEF. Sam Patterson (10-2-1) — via KO (strikes) at 1:15 of Round 1

At 26:54 – 7. Muhammad Mokaev (9-0) DEF. Jafel Filho (14-3) — via submission at 4:32 of Round 3

UFC FIGHTPASS EARLY PRELIMS | 1PM/10AM ETPT

6. Lerone Murphy (12-0-1) DEF. Gabriel Santos (10-1) — via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

5. Christian Leroy Duncan (8-0) DEF. Duško Todorvić (12-4) — via TKO (injury) at 1:52 of Round 1

4. Jake Hadley (10-1) DEF. Malcolm Gordon (14-7) — via TKO (strikes) at 1:01 of Round 1

3. Joanne Wood (16-8) DEF. Luana Carolina (8-4) — via split decision (28-29, 30-27, 29-28)

2. Jai Herbert (12-4-1) & L’udovit Klein (19-4-1) — fight to a majority draw (29-27, 28-28, 28-28)

1. Veronica Macedo (7-4) DEF. Juliana Miller (3-2) — via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

UFC San Antonio: ‘Vera vs. Sandhagen’ PICKS — 30:38

At this point in the show we offer you our ‘disclaimer’, then our trio will go about predicting the UFC Fight Night bout sheet from the bottom up, wrapping up the C/DC quick-picks portion of the show with the Main Event. This UFC on ESPN+ event will take place from The AT&T Center, San Antonio, Texas, on Saturday, March 25th., 2023.

Here’s a look at the fight card & records for the upcoming event via tapology.com, bout order subject to change...

UFC San Antonio (12 CARES)

ESPN/ESPN+ MAIN CARD | SAT. MAR. 25 — 7/4PM ETPT (12 CARES)

13. 135lbs: Marlon Vera S/E (22-7-1) vs. Cory Sandhagen J (15-4) — At 41:08, 3 Cares (But Split)

12. 135lbs: Holly Holm (14-6) vs. Yana Santos (14-6) — At 38:38, 3 Cares

11. 145lbs: Nate Landwehr (16-4) vs. Austin Lingo (9-1) — At 38:09, 3 Cares

10. 125lbs: Andrea Lee (13-6) vs. Maycee Barber (11-2) — At 37:39

9. 125lbs: Alex Perez (24-7) vs. Manel Kape (18-6) — At 36:22, 3 Cares

8. 185lbs: Chidi Njokuani (22-8) vs. Albert Duraev (15-4) — At 35:04

ESPN/ESPN+ PRELIMS | 4/1PM ETPT (0 CARES)

7. 145lbs: Daniel Pineda (27-14) vs. Tucker Lutz (12-2) — At 33:39

6. 145lbs: Steven Peterson (19-10) vs. Lucas Alexander (7-3) — At 33:22

5. 170lbs: Trevin Giles (15-4) vs. Preston Parsons (10-3) — At 33:04

4. 125lbs: CJ Vergara (10-4-1) vs. Daniel da Silva (11-4) — At 32:46

3. 155lbs: Manuel Torres (13-2) vs. Trey Ogden (16-5) — At 32:30

2. 125lbs: Vinicius Salvador (14-4) vs. Victor Altamirano (11-2) — At 31:57

1. 135lbs: Tamires Vidal (7-1) vs. Hailey Cowan (7-2) — At 31:24

