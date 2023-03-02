MF & DAZN X Series 005: How to stream, price and full fight card

KSI’s Misfit Boxing is running out another show in DAZN this week filled with characters from TikTok, Instagram and OnlyFans.
You’ve not heard of them. I’ve not heard of them. They can’t box for shit. But some people like watching these kids swing leather at each other until someone catches a fist in the mouth and goes down like a sack of spuds.
This one is headlined by Jay Swingler vs. Nicholai Perrett. Swingler is from a TV show called TGFbro. Nicholai Perrett is a pretty boy on Instagram. They have some belts on the line for this show, a lightweight and a flyweight championship.
They are also doing a tag-team boxing match. Don’t know how that works. Not looking it up.
If you want to watch this you can check it out on DAZN at 1 p.m. ET this Saturday. If not, just bookmark this page, I’ll be putting videos of anything slightly interesting (since I drew the short straw).
Full Fight Card
Main card (1 p.m. ET on DAZN)
- Jay Swingler vs. Nicholai Perrett
- Deen The Great vs. Pully Arif; For the MF Lightweight Championship
- King Kenny vs. Ashley Rak-Su
- Astrid Wett vs. A.J. Bunker: For the women’s MF Flyweight Championship
- Ginty vs. Halal Ham
- Walid Sharks vs. Ace Musa
- Tempo Arts vs. Godson
- Los Pineda Coladas vs. The Fantastic 2: Tag team boxing
Live news, updates and round-by-round commentary is available here on Bloody Elbow.
