MF & DAZN X Series 005: How to stream, price and full fight card

KSI’s Misfit Boxing is running out another show in DAZN this week filled with characters from TikTok, Instagram and OnlyFans.

You’ve not heard of them. I’ve not heard of them. They can’t box for shit. But some people like watching these kids swing leather at each other until someone catches a fist in the mouth and goes down like a sack of spuds.

This one is headlined by Jay Swingler vs. Nicholai Perrett. Swingler is from a TV show called TGFbro. Nicholai Perrett is a pretty boy on Instagram. They have some belts on the line for this show, a lightweight and a flyweight championship.

They are also doing a tag-team boxing match. Don’t know how that works. Not looking it up.

If you want to watch this you can check it out on DAZN at 1 p.m. ET this Saturday. If not, just bookmark this page, I’ll be putting videos of anything slightly interesting (since I drew the short straw).

Full Fight Card

Main card (1 p.m. ET on DAZN)

Jay Swingler vs. Nicholai Perrett

Deen The Great vs. Pully Arif; For the MF Lightweight Championship

King Kenny vs. Ashley Rak-Su

Astrid Wett vs. A.J. Bunker: For the women’s MF Flyweight Championship

Ginty vs. Halal Ham

Walid Sharks vs. Ace Musa

Tempo Arts vs. Godson

Los Pineda Coladas vs. The Fantastic 2: Tag team boxing

Live Stream

MF & DAZN: X Series 005 will be broadcast exclusively on DAZN.

US — $39.99

CA — CAD$ 39.99

UK & Ireland — £11.99 / €11.99

France — € 9.99

Australia — $AU 14.99

New Zealand - $NZ 14.99

Sweden– SEK 99

Netherlands — € 9.99

Mexico — $MXN 99

Viewers in Argentina, Chile and Colombia can only watch the fight if they download the DAZN app from the Apple App Store or Android Google Play store and sign up as a subscriber there instead of via a web browser.

In the US DAZN costs $19.99 a month or $99.99 per year.

In Canada a monthly subscription to DAZN is $20 and an annual subscription is $150. In the UK you can get a monthly subscription for £7.99.

Pay-Per-View events are available to watch either live or on-demand. Events will be available to buy, and to watch, for 7 days after they go live.

Live news, updates and round-by-round commentary is available here on Bloody Elbow.