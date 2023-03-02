UFC 285 press conference video with Jon Jones

UFC 285 happens this Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. The event is headlined by the return of former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones. In the main event he meets Ciryl Gane for the vacant UFC heavyweight title.

The co-main featured UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko defending her belt against challenger Alexa Grasso. The main card also includes hot up and comers and prospects like Shavkat Rakhmonov, Bo Nickal and Ian Machado Garry.

But before the festivities on Saturday night, we have one final press conference. That happens this evening at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch it in the stream above. The four fights from the main and co-main event are expected to speak.

Who’s fighting at UFC 285?

Main card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV)

Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane - for vacant UFC heavyweight title

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso - for Shevchenko’s UFC flyweight title

Geoff Neal vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov - welterweight

Mateusz Gamrot vs. Jalin Turner - lightweight

Jamie Pickett vs. Bo Nickal - middleweight

Prelim card (8 p.m. ET on ESPNN/ESPN+)

Cody Garbrandt vs. Trevin Jones - bantamweight

Derek Brunson vs. Dricus Du Plessis - middleweight

Viviane Araujo vs. Amanda Ribas - flyweight

Julian Marquez vs. Marc-Andre Barriault - middleweight

Early prelims (5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Ian Machado Garry vs. Kenan Song - welterweight

Mana Martinez vs. Cameron Saaiman - bantamweight

Jessica Penne vs. Tabatha Ricci - strawweight

Farid Basharat vs. Da’Mon Blackshear - bantamweight

Loik Radzhabov vs. Estaban Ribovics - lightweight