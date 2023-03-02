Before and After: This is what Jon Jones looks like as a heavyweight, just days before UFC 285

After over a decade of him teasing it, Jon Jones will finally make the move up to heavyweight, as he takes on Ciryl Gane at UFC 285

The former light heavyweight champion spent the last three years pretty much showing off his powerlifting and talking about his physique at heavyweight. During his “bulking phase” Jones said he “can’t wait for you all to see your boy in actual fight shape.”

Fight prep is done and it’s UFC 285 fight week, so it seems like that day has come.

After a portrait shoot wearing his UFC fight kits, we now have a pretty good idea of how Jones will actually look during his heavyweight debut on Saturday.

Below are before and after photos of Jones taking similar studio poses as a light heavyweight during his last bout in 2020, and now three years later as a heavyweight in 2023.

You can also check out more of the studio photos from Jones as a heavyweight below:

Jones, now 35, hasn’t fought since a controversial decision win over Dominick Reyes in 2020. The former light heavyweight champion has a record of 26-1 with 1 no contest, and recently said that he was “chosen by god himself to be an undefeated fighter.”