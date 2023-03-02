UFC 285 midweek odds: Jon Jones favored to beat Ciryl Gane, win heavyweight title

The T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada will play host to UFC 285 this Saturday (March 3rd), with two title up for grabs in the main and co-main events. Midway through the week, let’s go check in on what the betting lines have to say.

The night’s marquee matchup is getting the highly anticipated heavyweight debut for the light heavyweight G.O.A.T. Jon Jones. He will be squaring off with the UFC’s former interim champion, Ciryl Gane, for the now vacant heavyweight title.

The oddsmakers are favoring Jones to get the best of Gane to ultimately capture another belt in another division. Jon is on deck with a ‘small for Jon Jones’ moneyline of -165, and betting a bill on former 205-pound king could possibly payout of $160.61. As for Ciryl, he is currently being offered up with a small underdog value of +140, and dropping a hundo on that dog tag will potentially bring back a total return of $240.

The odds are pretty tight here, and that’s somewhat understandable considering the unknowns going on with Jones. However, keep in mind that many have tried, few have come close, but all have failed. At the end of the day, grabbing Jon Jones at a small favored line against anyone just feels like a bargain.

The co-main event for UFC 285 will see the promotion’s women’s flyweight champion, Valentina Shevchenko, put her belt on the line for an incredible eighth time. Challenging her throne will be the UFC’s #6 rated 125-pounder, Alexa Grasso.

Shevchenko has been lights out as the champion thus far, establishing a vast gap between herself and the rest of the field. Time and time again she comes into these fights as a massive betting favorite, and each time she has come out on top. Here we are yet again with Shevchenko being heavily favored, this time with a massive moneyline of -800.

Despite the bookies labeling her with an outrageous underdog position of +575, Alexa Grasso is no slouch. She has some pretty sharp boxing, educated footwork, and if you can’t out-wrestle her then you are in for a long night. You have to favor Valentina here, but I expect Grasso to be quite game.

Check out the UFC 285 betting odds, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:

About the author : Eddie Mercado has covered combat sports since 2015. He covers everything from betting odds to live events and fighter interviews. He holds a 1-0 record in pro MMA and holds a purple belt in Jiu-Jitsu. ( full bio )