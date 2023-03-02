The MMA Vivisection – UFC 285: Jones vs. Gane picks, odds, & analysis

The UFC is back in action with what finally feels like a really well stacked PPV card. UFC 285 features the return of Jon Jones, finally testing himself at heavyweight—against Cyril Gane for the vacant title belt. We’ve got Valentina Shevchenko taking on Alexa Grasso for her 8th consecutive defense of the flyweight belt. And we have the official UFC debut of super-prospect Bo Nickal. Should be a good time all around.

For those looking to dive deeper into a card that feels as though it’s all just undercard, check out the Prelims Vivi below.

Here’s a look at the UFC Vegas 70 fight card, as it stood at the time of recording:

ESPN+ PPV CARD | SAT MAR 4: 7pm/4pm ET&PT

UFC Vacant HW Championship: Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane — Picks, Zane: Jones, Connor: Gane

UFC Flyweight Championship: Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso — Picks, Both: Shevchenko

Geoff Neal vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov — Picks, Both: Rakhmonov

Mateusz Gamrot vs. Jalin Turner – Picks, Both: Gamrot

Jamie Pickett vs. Bo Nickal — Picks, Both: Nickel

ESPN+ FEATURED PRELIMS | 8pm/5pm ET&PT

Cody Garbrandt vs. Trevin Jones — Picks, Both: Jones

Derek Brunson vs. Dricus Du Plessis — Picks, Both: Brunson

Viviane Araujo vs. Amanda Ribas — Picks, Both: Araujo

Julian Marquez vs. Marc-André Barriault — Picks, Both: Marquez

UFC FIGHTPASS EARLY PRELIMS | 6:15pm/3:15pm ET&PT

Ian Machado Garry vs. Kenan Song — Picks, Both: Garry

Mana Martinez vs. Cameron Saaiman — Picks, Zane: Saaiman, Connor: Martinez

Jessica Penne vs. Tabatha Ricci — Picks, Both: Ricci

Farid Basharat vs. Da’Mon Blackshear — Picks, Both: Basharat

Loik Radzhabov vs. Esteban Ribovics — Picks, Both: Radzhabov

