Dana White confirms Colby Covington as Leon Edwards’ next challenger, ‘Rocky’ disagrees

For the second time around, Leon Edwards got the job done to prove that he is the better welterweight than Kamaru Usman, and ultimately, the best in the world. “Rocky” fought “The Nigerian Nightmare” through five rounds and won via majority decision in their third bout at UFC 286 on Saturday.

When asked about Edwards’ next challenger, UFC president Dana White confirmed with reporters during the post-fight scrum that it would be former interim champion, Colby Covington.

“I don’t know when we’ll do it, but yeah, that’s the fight that makes sense. And Colby came here, cut weight, and did everything to be here for this fight. He deserves the fight.

“Not to mention the fact that he’s the second or third-best guy in the world.”

Edwards, however, sees no logic behind the potential matchup.

“I don’t know how that makes sense,” he said during his own post-fight scrum. “You haven’t fought for over a year and a half sat out, not injured. I just don’t get how he just slides in for the world title shot, when there are other guys in the division that’s been active, been fighting, didn’t sit out.

“Like I said, I’m the king now. I’ve earned my way so I feel like I should decide who’s next.”

The number two-ranked Covington hasn’t fought since his March 2022 grudge match with former training partner and close friend Jorge Masvidal, which he won on the scorecards.