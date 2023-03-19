Justin Gaethje won’t be ‘around much longer,’ planning one last title run after UFC 286 win

Justin Gaethje is known as one of the most exciting fighters in MMA today. Nine out of his 11 UFC fights have earned him post-fight bonuses, with his UFC 286 win over Rafael Fiziev being the latest addition to the list.

But unlike most fighters in their prime, the 34-year-old Gaethje is already looking towards the twilight of his career. As he told Daniel Cormier during the Octagon interview, he is planning one final title run.

“I’m taking one more run at the title, but I ain’t gonna be around much longer. So I’m so glad you guys got to enjoy this with me.”

Gaethje and Fiziev engaged in a three-round firefight, but it was “The Highlight” who inflicted more significant damage in most of the exchanges. But by his standards, it was still a “boring” contest.

“I’m just lucky to get out of there unscathed, pretty much,” he told correspondent Megan Olivi during a backstage interview. “Some sore elbows, but I’m made for this. I love it and it felt slow, it felt boring. I just have no emotions. It was just normal.”

Gaethje and Fiziev are taking home an extra $50K for Fight of the Night, as the former improves to a record of 24-4.