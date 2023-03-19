UFC vet Ben Rothwell to make sophomore bare knuckle appearance at BKFC 41

Longtime UFC veteran turned bare knuckle boxer, ‘Big’ Ben Rothwell, is gearing up for his second go at his new sport by taking on one Josh Watson at BKFC 41 on April 29th in Denver, Colorado.

After a lengthy 39-14 MMA career that spanned two decades, Rothwell tried his hand at bare knuckle by debuting at BKFC 30 in October of last year. Big Ben scored a speedy 19-second knockout of Bobo O’Bannon, and is now locked in for his next challenge.

The man that will toe the line against Rothwell is none other than Josh Watson. If you remember correctly, Watson is the man that absolutely nuked ex-NFL player Greg Hardy at Knucklemania 3 last month. Definitely go give that fight a look if you haven’t seen it. It’s all the fun!

So, what is this matchup going to look like? Who knows! Ben is 41 years old, and Josh is just a year younger at 40. Rothwell is more experienced, but he also has more miles on him. Watson will be giving up some reach here, but he has shown to be more than willing to leap in with his ham hocks. You have to favor Rothwell here, but this is bare knuckle, where knockdowns are plentiful and cuts are a major stopper of fights.