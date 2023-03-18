UFC 286: ‘Edwards vs Usman 3’ | 6th Round Post-Fight Show

Bloody Elbow fight expert, Zane Simon & his co-hort Eddie Mercado recorded for you on Saturday, March 18th, 2023, with a breakdown of the UFC 286: ‘Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman 3’ massive, action-packed 15-bout PPV (pay-per-view) card, from the O2 Arena in London, England.

The guys have hot takes, possible next fights, as well as reactions to the overall event – plus all the results, reactions and a plethora of details about the main card, and plenty of tidbits about all the prelims. Be sure to hit play on the show to hear what our fight experts have to say!

Here’s a look at what transpired...

This 15-bout card saw four exciting first round finishes, three thrilling KO/TKO’s, three sweet subs, and eight hard-fought decisions, two majority & three split, plus one fight to a majority draw. Post-Fight BONUS Awards included:

POTN: Jake Hadley & Gunnar Nelson

FOTN: Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev

Official ‘UFC 286’ Scorecards

ESPN+ PPV CARD | SAT. MAR. 18

15. UFC Welterweight Championship: Leon Edwards (21-3) DEF. Kamaru Usman (20-3) — via majority decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

14. Co-Main Event - 155lbs: Justin Gaethje (24-4) DEF. Rafael Fiziev (12-2) — via majority decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-28)

13. Gunnar Nelson (19-5-1) DEF. Bryan Barberena (18-10) — via submission (armbar) at 4:51 of Round 1

12. Jennifer Maia (21-9-1) DEF. Casey O’Neill (9-1) — via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

11. Marvin Vettori (19-5-1) DEF. Roman Dolidze (12-2) — via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Zane’s Picks from The MMA Vivisection Shows on Thursday, March 16th:

Usman, Fiziev, Nelson, Maia, Vettori, Shore, Morales, Ashmoz, Mokaev, Murphy, Duncan, Hadley, Wood, Klein, & Miller

ESPN2/ESPN+ FEATURED PRELIMS | 3/12PM ETPT

10. Jack Shore (17-1) DEF. Makwan Amirkhani (17-9) — via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:27 of Round 2

9. Chris Duncan (10-1) DEF. Omar Morales (11-4) — via split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)

8. Yanal Ashmoz (7-0) DEF. Sam Patterson (10-2-1) — via KO (strikes) at 1:15 of Round 1

7. Muhammad Mokaev (9-0) DEF. Jafel Filho (14-3) — via submission at 4:32 of Round 3

UFC FIGHTPASS EARLY PRELIMS | 1PM/10AM ETPT

6. Lerone Murphy (12-0-1) DEF. Gabriel Santos (10-1) — via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

5. Christian Leroy Duncan (8-0) DEF. Duško Todorvić (12-4) — via TKO (injury) at 1:52 of Round 1

4. Jake Hadley (10-1) DEF. Malcolm Gordon (14-7) — via TKO (strikes) at 1:01 of Round 1

3. Joanne Wood (16-8) DEF. Luana Carolina (8-4) — via split decision (28-29, 30-27, 29-28)

2. Jai Herbert (12-4-1) & L’udovit Klein (19-4-1) — fight to a majority draw (29-27, 28-28, 28-28)

1. Veronica Macedo (7-4) DEF. Juliana Miller (3-2) — via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

