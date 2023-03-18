‘I want Leon next’ - Lightweight champ Islam Makhachev calls for Edwards super-fight after UFC 286

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev wants to pursue champ-champ status.
After Leon Edwards successfully defended the UFC welterweight championship against Kamaru Usman at UFC 286 this past Saturday, Makhachev set his sights on ‘Rocky’ for a potential fight towards the end of the year.
“I want Leon next,” tweeted Makhachev. “October in Abu Dhabi.”
I want Leon next, October in Abu Dhabi— Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) March 19, 2023
It is no surprise to see Makhachev hinting at a switch in divisions, as the American Kickboxing Academy (AKA) product recently revealed it was his ‘dream’ to hold titles at lightweight and welterweight. That said, Makhachev does have a potential No. 1 contender between Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush to focus on, so perhaps a move up in weight is out of the question — for now.
Makhachev has one defense on his résumé, a unanimous decision against UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski in a ‘Fight of the Year’ candidate at UFC 284 in February.
As for Edwards, he has his next defense set. UFC president Dana White announced at his post-fight press conference that Colby Covington was next for the Team Renegade representative.
However, if Makhachev wants to try his hand at a new weight class, Edwards is interested in a champ vs. champ fight when he returns to the Octagon.
“All comers are welcome,” said Edwards in his post-fight interview with BT Sport. “Pay me right and I will show up. That’s my mentality. If you pay me well, I will show up and anybody can get it.”
With the win against Usman in their highly anticipated trilogy, Edwards is on a 12-fight streak.
About the author: Kristen King is a writer for Bloody Elbow. She has covered combat sports since 2016. (full bio)
Reserve your user name for the new Bloody Elbow before April 1, 2023. Go here for more details (link).
Loading comments...