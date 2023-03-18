 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘And still’ - Pros react to Leon Edwards’ close win over Kamaru Usman at UFC 286

Leon Edwards defeated Kamaru Usman by majority decision. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the match.

By Lucas Rezende
/ new
Leon Edwards defeated Kamaru Usman at UFC 286.
Leon Edwards defeated Kamaru Usman at UFC 286.
Photo by Kieran Cleeves/PA Images via Getty Images

In a close fight, Leon Edwards retained his belt even after losing a point at UFC 286. In a five-round battle against a game Kamaru Usman, ‘Rocky’ successfully defended the welterweight belt with a majority decision win. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the result.

Get the latest gear

More From Bloody Elbow

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bloody Elbow Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your MMA and UFC news from Bloody Elbow