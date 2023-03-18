‘And still’ - Pros react to Leon Edwards’ close win over Kamaru Usman at UFC 286

In a close fight, Leon Edwards retained his belt even after losing a point at UFC 286. In a five-round battle against a game Kamaru Usman, ‘Rocky’ successfully defended the welterweight belt with a majority decision win. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the result.
I expect usman to ramp up the wrestling but ♂️— David Rickels (@TheCaveman316) March 18, 2023
Edwards is setting up the head shot from that left liver kick again #UFC286— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) March 18, 2023
After one Round, I can confidently say that "almost sea level" Leon is invincible— NOT Olivier Aubin-Mercier (@oliaubin) March 18, 2023
Leon’s check hook is landing and it only takes a clean one!!— Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) March 18, 2023
Leon being able to get up off the canvas multiple times so far is a huge factor in this fight! #UFC286— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) March 18, 2023
SLAP but with nut shots— Al Iaquinta (@ALIAQUINTA) March 18, 2023
Dirty fighter— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 18, 2023
I’ve got Usman up by a lot? You guys— Sam Alvey (@smilensam) March 18, 2023
Draw at the belt and they do it a 4th time for the second time in history!!!— Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) March 19, 2023
Clear Leon win #AndSTILL— Randy Brown (@TouchNgo_) March 19, 2023
Draw? #UFC286— Brendan Schaub (@BrendanSchaub) March 19, 2023
Probably a draw? #UFC286— Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) March 19, 2023
I smell a draw coming … @ufc— Ian McCall (@Unclecreepymma) March 19, 2023
Big up my Jamaican brother for the win. Kingston let’s go!! #UFC286— Ode' ⭕️sbourne (@OdeOsbourne) March 19, 2023
The WW Title stays in Europe !!— Aleksandar Rakic (@rakic_ufc) March 19, 2023
Congrats to @Leon_edwardsmma #UFC286
great fight from both he really is Rocky #ufc286— Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) March 19, 2023
Wow ! With the point ! These are one of these fights I gotta watch back again tomorrow. I thought Usman won. #UFC286— Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) March 19, 2023
Leon’s a bad bad man! #UFC286 #AndStill— Proper. Mike Malott (@Michael_Malott) March 19, 2023
Fun, very close fight. #UFC286— Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) March 19, 2023
I want Leon next, October in Abu Dhabi— Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) March 19, 2023
Super close fight.. judges probably gave the close rounds to their homie #UFC286 pic.twitter.com/7HWObFtu7V— Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) March 19, 2023
And still! #UFC286— Johnny Muñoz (@KidKvenbo) March 19, 2023
Great fight by both guys.— Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) March 19, 2023
