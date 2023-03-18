 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Must see TV’ Pros react to Justin Gaethje’s thrilling win over Rafael Fiziev at UFC 286

Justin Gaethje defeated Rafael Fiziev by majority decision. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the match.

By Lucas Rezende
Justin Gaethje defeated Rafael Fiziev at UFC 286.
Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

In a thrilling co-main event, both men showed heart and great chins, but one of them managed to impress judges more at UFC 286. After going three rounds against the a dangerous resilient Rafael Fiziev, Justin Gaethje recovered from his loss to Charles Oliveira with a majority decision win and remains in the mixes at lightweight. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the match.

