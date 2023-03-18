‘Must see TV’ Pros react to Justin Gaethje’s thrilling win over Rafael Fiziev at UFC 286

In a thrilling co-main event, both men showed heart and great chins, but one of them managed to impress judges more at UFC 286. After going three rounds against the a dangerous resilient Rafael Fiziev, Justin Gaethje recovered from his loss to Charles Oliveira with a majority decision win and remains in the mixes at lightweight. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the match.
This is bout to be violent— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 18, 2023
Let’s go the boys throwing heat— Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) March 18, 2023
Gaethje v Fiziev delivering thus far…just like we all knew it would! #ufc286— Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) March 18, 2023
Nonstop action #ufc287— Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) March 18, 2023
They be throwing some heat! #ufc286— Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) March 18, 2023
This fight go brrrrr #UFC286— Jeff Molina (@jmolina_125) March 18, 2023
Watching Rafael Fiziev strike is a masterpiece #UFC286— Megan Anderson (@MeganAnderson) March 18, 2023
Fiziev is so quick and Gaethje’s combinations are crazy this can go either way still— Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) March 18, 2023
Early candidate for fight of the year #UFC286— Randy Brown (@TouchNgo_) March 18, 2023
Gaethje is an absolute anomaly for human ability— David Rickels (@TheCaveman316) March 18, 2023
Battle tested. Battle approved @ufc #UFC286— Chris Leben (@ChrisLebenMMA) March 18, 2023
Things you love to see, thanks boys! #UFC286— Vinc Pichel (@FromHellPichel) March 18, 2023
What a fight!!!! #UFC286— Raquel Pennington (@RockyPMMA) March 18, 2023
If this isn’t fight of the night. Oh. My. Goodness. This fight card has been incredible— Ode' ⭕️sbourne (@OdeOsbourne) March 18, 2023
#UFC286
Justin gaethje is MUST SEE TV #UFC286— Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) March 18, 2023
He is the most entertaining fighter in the world— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 18, 2023
He didn’t bury him but Justin did indeed walk with him in the garden of punishment. Gaethje is a fight sports treasure. Fiziev is as tough as they come tho and will be better and even more dangerous after this.— Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) March 18, 2023
Gotta love @Justin_Gaethje !!! What a great fight by both guys but I got justin winning that. #UFC286— Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) March 18, 2023
