‘Must see TV’ Pros react to Justin Gaethje’s thrilling win over Rafael Fiziev at UFC 286

In a thrilling co-main event, both men showed heart and great chins, but one of them managed to impress judges more at UFC 286. After going three rounds against the a dangerous resilient Rafael Fiziev, Justin Gaethje recovered from his loss to Charles Oliveira with a majority decision win and remains in the mixes at lightweight. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the match.

This is bout to be violent — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 18, 2023

Let’s go the boys throwing heat — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) March 18, 2023

Gaethje v Fiziev delivering thus far…just like we all knew it would! #ufc286 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) March 18, 2023

They be throwing some heat! #ufc286 — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) March 18, 2023

This fight go brrrrr #UFC286 — Jeff Molina (@jmolina_125) March 18, 2023

Watching Rafael Fiziev strike is a masterpiece #UFC286 — Megan Anderson (@MeganAnderson) March 18, 2023

Fiziev is so quick and Gaethje’s combinations are crazy this can go either way still — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) March 18, 2023

Early candidate for fight of the year #UFC286 — Randy Brown (@TouchNgo_) March 18, 2023

Gaethje is an absolute anomaly for human ability — David Rickels (@TheCaveman316) March 18, 2023

Things you love to see, thanks boys! #UFC286 — Vinc Pichel (@FromHellPichel) March 18, 2023

If this isn’t fight of the night. Oh. My. Goodness. This fight card has been incredible

#UFC286 — Ode' ⭕️sbourne (@OdeOsbourne) March 18, 2023

Justin gaethje is MUST SEE TV #UFC286 — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) March 18, 2023

He is the most entertaining fighter in the world — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 18, 2023

He didn’t bury him but Justin did indeed walk with him in the garden of punishment. Gaethje is a fight sports treasure. Fiziev is as tough as they come tho and will be better and even more dangerous after this. — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) March 18, 2023