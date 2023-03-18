The New Bloody Elbow Podcast Starts Now

Bloody Elbow is leaving Vox Media and relaunching as an independent, reader-supported site under the leadership of Nate Wilcox.

As step 1 of that process, we launched the Bloody Elbow Newsletter on Substack.

Step 2 starts today with the relaunch of the Bloody Elbow Podcast Network (formerly the BE Presents Podcast) on its stand-alone Substack.

We will be maintaining our regular podcast schedule with new episodes of the Care/Don’t Care Preview, The Level Change, The MMA Vivisection, The 6th Round plus special guest shows like The Show Stomper and Show Money — ALL FOR FREE.

If you’ve been listening to the shows on SoundCloud or YouTube, I’m afraid you’ll need to change your game a little and find them at the Bloody Elbow Podcast Substack.

If you’ve been listening on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, SimpleCast or other popular podcasting platforms, the RSS feed should still get our shows to you via your existing subscription BUT you’ll still want to subscribe here so you’ll have access to the bonus content and additionally receive email announcements of every new episode.

We’ll be adding SPECIAL BONUS CONTENT to our regular shows FOR PAID SUBSCRIBERS ONLY — including “Kid” Nate Wilcox’s return to the 6th Round for some special post-fight after hours commentary after the main show and the RETURN OF THE MMA BUNKER.

The MMA Bunker was closed at the request of SB Nation management when Nate’s commentary made things too hot for a certain access journalist. That’s no longer our problem and Nate’s MMA commentary is coming back.

Please subscribe today so you won’t miss a single episode, and if you are able and want to help Bloody Elbow finance the transition to the new BloodyElbow.com in April, please take the time to become a paid subscriber (or even Founding Member) of the Bloody Elbow Podcast Network Substack.

If you love the Bloody Elbow Podcast, please tell your friends they need to sign up today so they don’t miss a single episode.

BE PODCAST LINEUP

Mondays 8/5AM ETPT: CARE/DON’T CARE PODCAST … UFC Post-Fight Reactions for the Last Event & UFC Preview QuickPicks for the Upcoming Event | Talent: Eugene S. Robinson & John S. Nash. Moderator: Stephie ‘Crooklyn’ Haynes

We’re excited to kick off a new era in MMA podcasting. Please join us!