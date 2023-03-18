 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC 286 highlight videos: Justin Gaethje takes majority decision in war with Rafael Fiziev

Check out the full fight video highlights of Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev from the UFC 286 co-main event.

By Eddie Mercado
&nbsp;Justin Gaethje took a majority decision in a war with Rafael Fiziev at UFC 286
Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The co-main event for UFC 286 witnessed the promotion’s former interim lightweight champion, Justin Gaethje, win a fun standup war with the #6 ranked, Rafael Fiziev.

Fiziev started hot, unleashing quick combos comprised of speedy punches and cracking kicks. Gaethje actually had an uncharacteristic slow start here, but that lasted for all of one round. Come round two, Justin started to find his mojo. He was landing his patented heavy hands, causing some bleeding around the eyes of Rafael. The third round is where Gaethje took over with his jab. He was tripling up with it, and then building off it with his power punches. Fiziev had slowed down tremendously. So much that one judge actually gave Gaethje a 10-8 round three.

Check out Dayne Fox’s play-by-play of the third round of Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev:

Rd.3-

Fiziev hurts Gaethje with a right, but Gaethje recovers. Another exchange sees Gaethje slightly stunned again before quickly recovering. Gaethje dodges and lands a nice left. Body kick from Fiziev. Knees from Fiziev in the clinch. Gaethe scores an uppercut. Several nice punches from Gaethje before he has his takedown attempt stuffed. Fiziev lands a low kick before Gaethje starts finding a home for his jab. After about six of them land, Fiziev finds a left. Fiziev not having the same power he did earlier. Gaethje looks fresher, landing cleaner punches. Fiziev swings back as Gaethje continues to land the jab. Brutal uppercut cracks Fiziev’s jaw. Fiziev advancing now, but Gaethje still in control. Uppercut from Gaethje. Another uppercut from Gaethje. Fiziev swings wildly before Gaethje secures a takedown — the first of his UFC career — as the fight ends. 10-9 Gaethje

My scorecard has Fiziev winning 29-28

Official decision: Justin Gaethje defeats Rafael Fiziev via majority decision (29-28 x2, 28-28)

About the author: Eddie Mercado has covered combat sports since 2015. He covers everything from betting odds to live events and fighter interviews. He holds a 1-0 record in pro MMA and holds a purple belt in Jiu-Jitsu. (full bio)

