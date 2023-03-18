UFC 286 highlight videos: Gunnar Nelson subs Bryan Barberena in 1

The UFC 286 PPV main card is rolling right along, and just enjoyed longtime welterweight, Gunnar Nelson, catching Bryan Barberena with a slick armbar in the very first round.

As soon as Nelson got the fight to the floor, it felt like it was only a matter of time. His movements on the ground were so controlled and well thought out. He was dropping crafty elbows while setting up his next chess move. Ultimately, Barberena exposed an arm, and Gunnar spun around and took it home with him. This makes back-to-back wins for Nelson, who continues to be one of the most dangerous submission threats in the UFC.

There was some feeling out going on here, with Barberena using his leg kick as a range finder. Once they clinched up, Nelson held Barberena against the cage with double unders until a takedown opportunity presented itself. From there, Nelson methodically worked until he spotted the chance to spin for an armbar. Nelson went for it, cranked on it, and forced Barberena to tap out!

Gunnar Nelson def. Bryan Barberena by submission (RNC) at of round 1: Welterweight

